X
Dark Mode Toggle

Georgia bill could end runoffs by deciding winners in general election

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago
Prospects of plurality-wins proposal uncertain in General Assembly

Runoffs would be eliminated after Georgia general elections as long as a candidate wins at least 45% of the vote, according to a Democratic-sponsored bill filed Wednesday.

It’s the first proposal introduced this year to do away with runoffs after U.S. Senate races went into overtime both last year and in 2020. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock swept those three runoffs.

The legislation, House Bill 419, would end Georgia’s requirement for runoffs when no candidate wins a majority in general elections featuring Democratic, Libertarian and Republican candidates.

Instead, candidates would be elected if they receive a plurality of votes cast, which is similar to how most states decide elections.

Georgia is one of three states, along with Louisiana and Mississippi, that mandate runoffs after general elections when no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote. No other state requires runoffs after both primary and general elections.

“Georgians are tired of runoffs extending the campaign cycle into December,” said state Rep. Saira Draper, a Democrat from Atlanta who introduced the bill. “While others around the country are sitting down for Thanksgiving turkey with their families and planning their winter holidays, Georgians are subjected to a barrage of increasingly negative campaign commercials and mailers. It’s time to reform our system.”

Without any co-sponsors from the Republican majority in the General Assembly, the bill’s prospects are uncertain.

Democrats have won recent runoffs in Georgia, but Republicans dominated runoffs in previous years.

Republican leaders in the General Assembly have said they’d consider ideas to eliminate runoffs but hadn’t decided whether they’d support a change.

The proposed plurality-wins system would reverse the majority requirement approved by Republicans in 2005 after they took control of the General Assembly.

A poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in January found that 58% of people surveyed supported eliminating general election runoffs by declaring whichever candidate receives the most votes the winner.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL trial: State files motion to sever 2 defendants with pregnant attorneys1h ago

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Woman reported missing in Cherokee County found dead inside her car in lake
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Ex-DeKalb commissioner avoids prison time in federal extortion case
4h ago

Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO

‘Toxic axe-grinding’ helped fuel resignation of DeKalb ethics leader
1h ago

Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO

‘Toxic axe-grinding’ helped fuel resignation of DeKalb ethics leader
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Monken leaves, but Smart’s UGA won’t miss a beat
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Georgia Senate passes bill adding dogfighting to list of racketeering charges
18m ago
Nikki Haley is trying to look past Trump in her 2024 bid. Will it work?
1h ago
Georgia House panel first to approve $1 billion income tax rebate
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Speaker backs bill to strengthen tenant rights
22h ago
How Braves spring training complex was restored after hurricane damage from Ian
8h ago
Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top