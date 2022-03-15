Bill cracking down on crimes committed at protests heads to Georgia House

Robertson said he did not want a repeat of what happened in summer 2020 in Atlanta, where there were reports that city leadership instructed police officers not to engage with protesters who began to damage property.

Opponents of the bill said it was clear the measure was a reaction to the protests held in Atlanta and across the country in 2020 in response to the deaths of Black men and women who were killed by police. Protests in Atlanta lasted for weeks, with some attendees damaging property in the downtown area — including at the state Capitol — and others throwing things at police.

Speaking against the bill, Democrats said the bill would give local governments and incent to deny its citizens their First Amendment right to protest. State Sen. David Lucas, a Macon Democrat, called the legislation “a bad bill.”

“None of you had to deal with (fighting for) your civil rights. None of you had to go out and walk because it was about the color of your skin,” Lucas said. “And now you want to come to this General Assembly and talk about riots? You want to come to this General Assembly and talk about law an order? You ought not bring these kind divisive things in this place.”

The legislation would make blocking a highway during an “unlawful assembly” — defined as “the assembly of two or more persons for the purpose of committing an unlawful act” — a felony, carrying a punishment of one to five years in prison and/or a fine of $1,000 to $5,000. Any groups of seven or more who damage property or are violent against another person also would be charged with a felony.

People seeking to hold a protest, rally or other “assembly” would have to apply to their local government and receive approval before they could hold the event. Local governments would have three days to grant the permit.

The bill now goes to the House for its consideration.