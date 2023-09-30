Biden White House puts up outdoor birthday card, candles for Jimmy Carter

Politics
By and
59 minutes ago
The White House displayed a “Happy Birthday President Carter” sign on the north lawn Friday night, the latest of many birthday wishes this week ahead of Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday on Sunday.

The sign depicts a three-tiered cake with 39 red, white and blue candles for the 39th president with the words “Happy Birthday President Carter” and the number 99 surrounded by gold stars and candles. A White House pool report said the display would remain through the weekend.

Carter, who entered home hospice care in February, is expected to mark his birthday at home with family in Plains. Events for the public are planned in Plains this weekend, along with the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta.

The first image of the sign was reported on X, formerly known as Twitter by NBC reporter Kelly O’Donnell.

