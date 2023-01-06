Biden honors protectors of democracy on Jan. 6, including three from Georgia

“Knocked unconscious with a traumatic brain injury, she got back up to help hold the line,” Biden told the audience. “The granddaughter of two proud military veterans, she says it was her job to ‘protect America’s symbol of democracy.’ ”

The White House ceremony capped an eventful few weeks of revelations about the events that led to the Jan. 6 attack. Most of them came from the House Jan. 6 committee that released an 845-page report, plus thousands of pages of interview transcripts and documents that shed light on those events.

The report concluded that Trump recklessly promoted lies about voter fraud in Georgia and other states as he sought to overturn Biden’s victory. The scheme involved using the fraud allegations as a pretext for state legislatures, Congress or Vice President Mike Pence to reject the official Biden presidential electors in favor of slates of Trump electors from each state.

The report and testimony detailed how Trump and his allies pressured Georgia officials to overturn Biden’s victory here. That campaign included Trump’s request that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ”find” the 11,780 votes he needed to defeat Biden and pressure on state lawmakers to convene a special session to overturn the election. Some Georgia lawmakers helped spread the false fraud claims.

A Trump campaign official told investigators that Donald Trump Jr. threatened to “tank” Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoff elections in January 2021 if the state Republican Party didn’t back his father’s campaign.

The House panel tied then-President Trump’s efforts directly to the Jan. 6 violence, when hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol, temporarily halting congressional certification of Biden’s victory. The Justice Department has charged more than 950 people with crimes ranging from entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds to assaulting police officers to seditious conspiracy.

The fallout from Trump’s campaign also included threats to election workers, including Freeman and Moss. In a hearing this past summer and in recently released interviews, they said they received hundreds of threats. Freeman fled her house at the direction of the FBI and didn’t return for two months.

The report said a member of the Oath Keepers militia convicted of multiple offenses for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection “had a document in his residence with the words “DEATH LIST” written across the top.

“His death list contained just two names: Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss,” the report said.