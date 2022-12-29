Jan. 6 panel releases interviews with Fulton election workers

Freeman, Moss’ mother, shared her own painful account of receiving hundreds of threatening calls and messages. And she recounted how the FBI warned her to leave her house in the days before Jan. 6. She didn’t return for two months.

“Because it was just that bad, with people coming to my home and threatening me and me getting mail, letters and phone calls, you know, the phone calls saying different stuff, like ‘We know where you live. We’re coming to get you,’ ” Freeman told investigators. “It was a lot of different horrible, racist threats.”

Nearly a year and a half later, she told investigators she still sometimes slept with the lights on.

Freeman and Moss later filed a defamation lawsuit against Giuliani and the One America News Network. The network settled the lawsuit and admitted during a broadcast that Moss and Freeman did not commit fraud.

A judge recently rejected Giuliani’s request to dismiss the claims against him, saying he had pushed a false voting fraud narrative. The lawsuit is still pending and may ultimately be decided by a jury.