Final Jan. 6 report details Trump’s ‘reckless’ attempt to overturn Georgia vote

While much of the report’s findings were exposed by previous reporting and outlined in the series of public hearings held over the summer, the document provides finer details on Trump’s ongoing effort to reverse his defeat.

Among the report’s Georgia-related findings:

NOT A ‘SMOKING GUN’

Trump continued to falsely assert he would have won Georgia if not for a conspiracy even though he was “repeatedly informed” by his deputies that the allegations were lies.

The lies were amplified at legislative hearings by adviser Rudy Giuliani, who misrepresented edited footage of vote-counting at State Farm Arena as “a smoking gun.” He was wrong: There were no “suitcases” of ballots being smuggled in, as Trump claimed, just normal ballot containers.

Trump was notified at least four different times the allegations were false, the report found. Then-Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen told him on Dec. 15: “It wasn’t a suitcase. It was a bin. That’s what they use when they’re counting ballots. It’s benign.”

But he and his allies continued to amplify the lies and use them to pressure Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials who refused his demands to invalidate Biden’s win.

He also scapegoated two Fulton County elections officials with a “malicious smear” about the ballot-counting process. Their lives were forever changed, and they faced death threats in the days and weeks that followed the lies.

BILL WHITE’S PRESSURE

White emailed Trump advisers Giuliani and Dan Scavino to tell them he just spoke to state Sen. Burt Jones who asked if Trump can amplify a tweet that urged voters to “call your state Senate & House Reps & ask them to sign the petition for a special session.”

Trump and Giuliani each retweeted Jones’ tweet within an hour. Jones, who served as a “fake” elector, won the race for lieutenant governor in November and will soon take office.

White also emailed several Trump advisers on Dec. 8, 2020 to urge the president to criticize Duncan and pressure state Senate leaders Mike Dugan and Butch Miller to call the special session.

He said Trump would call the two to “strategize with them why they are keeping this from happening.”

Dugan later confirmed that he had received a call from Trump’s office but they weren’t able to connect. Trump also spoke to then-Georgia Speaker David Ralston, who told the president that Georgia law made a special session “very much an uphill battle.”

MEADOWS ‘CENTRAL ROLE’

A full chapter of the report, entitled “I Just Want to Find 11,780 Votes,” explores Trump’s infamous attempt to coerce Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger into reversing his defeat. It said Meadows played a “central role” in the leadup to the call by texting the Georgia Republican several times.

When Meadows made a surprise visit to examine the audit of absentee ballots in Cobb County, he spoke to Raffensperger aide Jordan Fuchs and Frances Watson, the office’s top investigator. Trump and Watson later connected, and he pressed her to say that he had won “by a lot.”

Four days later, Meadows texted Fuchs and asked if she can “speed up Fulton county verification in order to have results before Jan 6 if trump campaign assist[s] financially.” Fuchs was noncommittal, saying she will answer “ASAP.”

Meadows also texted with Harbin, who has declined comment, and a number apparently belonging to U.S. Rep. Jody Hice. At the time, Hice informed him he had recently put out a statement “regarding a recall on Raffensperger. If this is something Potus wants to know and help push.”