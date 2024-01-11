Biden and Trump will be speaking to an empty studio

There will be no voters in the audience to witness President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump face off on Thursday night.

Other than moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash and their crew, members of the media won’t technically be in the debate hall either. Reporters will instead be housed across the street at Georgia Tech’s basketball arena, McCamish Pavilion.

Nearly 800 media representatives have been credentialed from 64 cities, 173 news outlets and 35 countries, according to organizers.