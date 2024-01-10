Politics

Biden accuses Trump of planning to eliminate the Affordable Care Act

40 minutes ago

President Joe Biden accused former President Donald Trump of planning to eliminate the Affordable Care Act if re-elected.

Biden also added that he pushed to cap the price of insulin to $35.

”I took care of the seniors. What he’s doing is destroying all of our medical programs,” he said.

Trump blamed challenges to the Social Security Administration and Medicare on migrants who are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. However, those systems are only available to U.S. citizens.

