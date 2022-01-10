Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Ban on voting by noncitizens in Georgia introduced

November 2, 2021 Atlanta: Voters surge the machine first thing in the morning at Park Tavern located at 500 10th Street NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Normally, a wide-open vote for Atlanta mayor would take center stage in the metro area on Election Day. But low early turnout, a high number of undecided voters, and major competition for attention from Game Six of the World Series could scramble the outcome. Voting began Tuesday morning in elections for Atlanta mayor and city leaders across Georgia as voters hoped for short lines and no problems. Election Day will be closely watched in Fulton County, which covers most of the city of Atlanta. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
caption arrowCaption
November 2, 2021 Atlanta: Voters surge the machine first thing in the morning at Park Tavern located at 500 10th Street NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Normally, a wide-open vote for Atlanta mayor would take center stage in the metro area on Election Day. But low early turnout, a high number of undecided voters, and major competition for attention from Game Six of the World Series could scramble the outcome. Voting began Tuesday morning in elections for Atlanta mayor and city leaders across Georgia as voters hoped for short lines and no problems. Election Day will be closely watched in Fulton County, which covers most of the city of Atlanta. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
Sen. Butch Miller proposes constitutional amendment

A resolution introduced Monday would make Georgia’s ban on voting by noncitizens part of the state Constitution.

Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, proposed a constitutional amendment that says only U.S. citizens who are residents of Georgia are allowed to vote. State law already prohibits voting by noncitizens.

The election-year proposal would put the question on the ballot for voters to decide. It’s the latest attempt to prohibit voting by noncitizens after similar legislation in previous years failed to advance.

Miller, who represents the Gainesville area, faces a primary challenge from state Sen. Burt Jones, a Republican from Jackson.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is also up for reelection, previously called for a constitutional amendment to bar noncitizen voting. The leading Republican candidates opposing Raffensperger are U.S. Rep. Jody Hice and former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle.

Allegations of noncitizen voting in Georgia are rare. The State Election Board last year levied a $500 fine on a Gwinnett County woman who wasn’t a U.S. citizen when she voted in 2012 and 2016.

The Georgia Constitution says that citizens are entitled to vote. The proposed amendment would changed the Constitution’s language to say that only citizens can vote.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia House Republicans raised big money during November special session
26m ago
Atlanta landmarks to serve as backdrop as Biden, Harris discuss voting legislation
41m ago
Georgia football on the minds of lawmakers at start of 2022 session
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top