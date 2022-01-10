Ban on voting by noncitizens in Georgia introduced

A resolution introduced Monday would make Georgia’s ban on voting by noncitizens part of the state Constitution.
Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, proposed a constitutional amendment that says only U.S. citizens who are residents of Georgia are allowed to vote. State law already prohibits voting by noncitizens.
The election-year proposal would put the question on the ballot for voters to decide. It’s the latest attempt to prohibit voting by noncitizens after similar legislation in previous years failed to advance.
Miller, who represents the Gainesville area, faces a primary challenge from state Sen. Burt Jones, a Republican from Jackson.
Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is also up for reelection, previously called for a constitutional amendment to bar noncitizen voting. The leading Republican candidates opposing Raffensperger are U.S. Rep. Jody Hice and former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle.
Allegations of noncitizen voting in Georgia are rare. The State Election Board last year levied a $500 fine on a Gwinnett County woman who wasn’t a U.S. citizen when she voted in 2012 and 2016.
The Georgia Constitution says that citizens are entitled to vote. The proposed amendment would changed the Constitution’s language to say that only citizens can vote.
