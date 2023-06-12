Politics

Atlanta voters show early support for water, sewer tax

By
0 minutes ago

With more than 34% of precincts reported in Fulton County, Atlanta voters are showing broad support for renewing the city’s longstanding one-percent sales tax that funds water and sewer projects.

The Municipal Optional Sales Tax, or MOST, was first instituted in 2004 under Mayor Shirley Franklin’s administration as part of a consent decree to address a federal lawsuit over water quality violations.

Since its inception, Atlantans have voted to renew the program four times consecutively.

The tax is estimated to collect roughly $1.1 billion over the next four years. It would take effect in October and extend through September 2028.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

6 students injured in crash involving school bus in Newton1h ago

Ports Authority says it won’t fund $1B-plus Savannah bridge replacement

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ferdinand heads to easy win for Fulton tax commissioner
12m ago
Labat far ahead for Fulton sheriff
16m ago
Some Georgia legislative incumbents are in tough elections
44m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station
OPINION
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta