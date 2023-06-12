Atlanta voters show early support for water, sewer tax

With more than 34% of precincts reported in Fulton County, Atlanta voters are showing broad support for renewing the city’s longstanding one-percent sales tax that funds water and sewer projects.
The Municipal Optional Sales Tax, or MOST, was first instituted in 2004 under Mayor Shirley Franklin’s administration as part of a consent decree to address a federal lawsuit over water quality violations.
Since its inception, Atlantans have voted to renew the program four times consecutively.
The tax is estimated to collect roughly $1.1 billion over the next four years. It would take effect in October and extend through September 2028.
