Atlanta voters show early support for water, sewer tax

With more than 34% of precincts reported in Fulton County, Atlanta voters are showing broad support for renewing the city’s longstanding one-percent sales tax that funds water and sewer projects.

The Municipal Optional Sales Tax, or MOST, was first instituted in 2004 under Mayor Shirley Franklin’s administration as part of a consent decree to address a federal lawsuit over water quality violations.

Since its inception, Atlantans have voted to renew the program four times consecutively.