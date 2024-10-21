Atlanta attorney who sued Jan. 6 committee says new evidence bolsters case

That lawsuit is pending. But documents released by a House Administration Oversight subcommittee last week bolster his case, Passantino said. The subcommittee, led by U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, has been leading a reinvestigation of the Jan. 6 committee’s work for the past two years.

The latest document dump centers on the actions of then-U.S. Rep Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who served as vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 committee. Loudermilks’ subcommittee released copies of text messages that showed Cheney communicating with Hutchinson through a third party around the time of her testimony and eventually made direct contact with her.

Some of that communication had already been recounted in Hutchinson’s memoir, released a year ago. However, Passantino told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the new information confirms that Cheney was communicating with his client behind his back.

Loudermilk, a Republican from Cassville, in an interview on Newsmax said the documents showed Cheney knew her actions were potentially unethical or illegal. She ultimately helped Hutchinson find a new lawyer but didn’t stop there, Loudermilk said.

“They tried to destroy Stefan Passantino’s career and his reputation,” Loudermilk said. “They weren’t just good enough firing him. They wanted to destroy him, so they filed bar complaints against him, accusing him of encouraging Cassidy to lie.”

The AJC was unable to reach Cheney or Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who led the Jan. 6 committee. Cheney spent Monday campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris, whom she has endorsed.

Passantino said he hasn’t yet decided whether he will amend his lawsuit or file new action against Cheney or others based on the documents released by the subcommittee.

“I am currently examining what additional remedies may be available to me in light of Chairman Loudermilk’s remarkable investigative work,” he said.