At Trump’s Georgia rally, a demand to ‘say her name’

ROME — As Donald Trump supporters arrived Saturday at the Forum River Center, volunteers handed out stark posters with a smiling picture of Laken Riley, the slain nursing student, along with three all-caps words: “SAY HER NAME.”

The former president and his allies have turned Riley’s killing into a rallying cry for tougher immigration laws. A Venezuelan native who entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 is charged with murder in her death.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Rome Republican, heckled Biden during the State of the Union to address Riley’s death.