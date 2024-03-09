Politics

At Trump’s Georgia rally, a demand to ‘say her name’

By
24 minutes ago

ROME — As Donald Trump supporters arrived Saturday at the Forum River Center, volunteers handed out stark posters with a smiling picture of Laken Riley, the slain nursing student, along with three all-caps words: “SAY HER NAME.”

The former president and his allies have turned Riley’s killing into a rallying cry for tougher immigration laws. A Venezuelan native who entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 is charged with murder in her death.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Rome Republican, heckled Biden during the State of the Union to address Riley’s death.

A Donald Trump supporter holds a sign with a photo of slain nursing student Laken Riley at a rally for presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump in Rome on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

And U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Athens, sponsored a bipartisan measure that would require the detention of anyone in the country unlawfully who commits theft or burglary. He said in an interview he’s confident it will pass the U.S. Senate after attracting more than three dozen Democratic votes in his chamber.

Democrats, too, are leaning into the issue. President Joe Biden has pummeled Trump for orchestrating the demise of a bipartisan border deal. And the Democratic National Committee launched billboards attacking Trump and Greene for opposing the compromise.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

OPINION
For many Black women, Fani Willis case brings mixed emotions19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early turnout nears 440K Georgia voters before election day Tuesday
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democrats lean into immigration debate in Trump’s Georgia turf
7h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
20h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
20h ago

Flood watch in effect today, but not many heavy showers in Atlanta
18h ago
The Latest
Dickens’ day
50m ago
Minority voter support, Nikema Williams weighs in
50m ago
Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024
52m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
7h ago
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship scores and schedule
18m ago