X

At convention, a statewide official jabs at fellow Republican

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson gave a familiar speech to Georgia GOP delegates assailing inefficient, ineffective government. What was unique about his address, though, was that he was referring not to a Democratic official but to his Republican predecessor.

Without naming names, the newly elector Republican took aim at “siloed” state operations that shuttered offices during the coronavirus pandemic that infuriated both business owners and jobless Georgians seeking unemployment benefits.

It was a reference to Commissioner Mark Butler, who was the frequent target of angry criticism and public protest for his handling of the unprecedented wave of job losses during the Covid-19 outbreak. Thompson won the GOP nod after Butler opted against another term.

“No more can we as elected officials have the privilege or the entitlement to sit on our hands. You should fire us if we aren’t doing our job,” said Thompson, who was a state senator before his election. He then tied his critique to President Joe Biden, drawing applause.

“The White House is the same way. It’s riddled with fraud. It’s riddled with corruption.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

CNN TV ad revenues plunge 39% year over year51m ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

MURPHY: ‘Atlanta way’ long gone as city leaders face death threats over training center
5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
4h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
17h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
17h ago

Credit: Family photo

Georgia family sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in shooting that killed baseball standout
21h ago
The Latest
Burt Jones embraces Georgia GOP base with Kemp, Carr convention boycott
9m ago
Trump picks up endorsement from Rep. Andrew Clyde
27m ago
Delegates, and some dogs, in Columbus for Georgia GOP convention
34m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES | Asa Hutchinson: Trump treated secret documents ‘like entertainment tools’
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top