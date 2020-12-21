As Congress eyes coronavirus relief, Ga. runoffs also weigh on deal

“We need to do more, and Democrats continue to play politics time and again — and we’re going to hold them accountable on January 5th,” Loeffler said after a rally Sunday with Perdue in Cumming, adding: “I will vote for it. I’ve been calling for it for months, and I’ll be a ‘yes’ vote on it.”

More than 400,000 Georgians are currently jobless, according to an estimate by the left-leaning Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, and there are likely far more people out of work. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, at least 3.9 million Georgians have lost their job or cut their hours this year.

Last week, the Department of Labor reported Georgia’s unemployment rate rose to 5.7% in November from 4.5% in October, the latest sign the state’s economy hasn’t yet recovered from the lockdown earlier this year meant to contain the spread of the disease.

About 85,000 Georgians have already exhausted their pandemic unemployment benefits, and weekly payments from a federal pandemic assistance program are set to expire for hundreds of thousands of Georgians on Saturday — the day after Christmas — if new financing isn’t approved.

The direct payments in the package won’t amount to the $1,200 checks that were approved in a March stimulus law. Instead, the negotiations resulted in $600 payments for many Americans, along with $300 weekly jobless aid through the spring.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden has tied his proposal for a broader coronavirus package and new public health funding to stop the spread of the disease to the fate of Georgia’s runoffs.

At a campaign stop last week, and a subsequent TV ad, Biden said a Democratic-controlled Senate is crucial for his plan to boost the public health response, ensure free testing and vaccination for every American and pump financial relief into small businesses.

“Let me be clear, I need Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the United States Senate to get this done,” he said of the Jan. 5 runoffs.

Among the potential opponents is U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Monroe, who indicated last week that he may vote against the stimulus package, in part because lawmakers will have little time to review its contents before a vote.

“Why should we be expected to vote on a $3 trillion spending bill when we haven’t even seen it?,” he said on Twitter, mentioning a high-end estimate of the size of the proposal. “With ZERO regular order. With ZERO debate. With ZERO time to analyze it. POLITICAL. SHENANIGANS.”