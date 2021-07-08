Anti-Abrams group pulls in $240K, mostly from pro-Loeffler PAC

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported earlier this year, Stop Stacey was formed by allies of Kemp and Loeffler even before Abrams announced whether she’ll run again, a sign of deep concern among Republicans about the threat she poses next year to the first-term governor.

Stop Stacey aims to build a national fundraising infrastructure, mobilize conservative supporters, air anti-Abrams ads and promote media narratives targeting the Democrat ahead of her expected campaign against Kemp four years after he narrowly won their 2018 race.

Under state law, “independent committees” such as Stop Stacey can’t coordinate with a candidate’s campaign. So, for instance, Stop Stacey isn’t supposed to plan what it’s doing with the Kemp reelection campaign.

Committees such as Stop Stacey can raise unlimited amounts from individuals, PACs and special interests. Kemp’s reelection campaign can’t take more than about $18,000 from any one donor.

A bill the Republican majority in the General Assembly pushed through the Legislature this year — and Kemp signed into law — eliminates that wall between committees. Under the law, Kemp will be able to create a “leadership committee” and raise unlimited amounts. That committee will also be able to coordinate with Kemp’s campaign.

If Abrams runs and wins the nomination, her supporters will be able to form a similar committee. Kemp, however, will have a big head start since the Democratic primary is nearly a year away.

Still, Abrams won’t have a hard time raising money. With a national following, her campaign took in a record amount in 2018, and by the end of January, the political action committee for the voting rights group she founded, Fair Fight, had raised almost $100 million in two years.