Analysis: An absent Trump reigns over GOP debate

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Gov. Brian Kemp dubbed Donald Trump the “loser” of the first GOP debate for refusing to participate. But Wednesday’s messy sequel proved the former president’s no-show strategy is paying off.

As Trump’s seven top Republican rivals savaged each other at the Reagan Presidential Library, none had the standout moment they needed to erode Trump’s enormous lead or threaten his march to another nomination.

Instead, they traded jabs, hurled insults and steamrolled over each other during the two-hour showdown in pursuit of what’s effectively a consolation prize -- a chance to emerge as Trump’s singular rival, a role tentatively held by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Their task is no easy one. Each of the seven have fruitlessly tried to fashion themselves into Trump’s top threat while endeavoring not to alienate his loyal base — a bloc of voters that polls show could comprise more than half of the GOP electorate.

They’ve tried in vain to confront Trump, or to avoid confronting Trump; to mimic his rhetoric, or to focus on their policy contrasts; to warn of President Joe Biden’s edge in a rematch, or to warn of the four indictments that could land Trump in prison.

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

The debate Wednesday displayed new facets of their strategies. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dubbed Trump “Donald Duck” for ducking the last two debates. DeSantis used his opening to scold Trump for going “missing in action.”

And DeSantis jumped on Trump for calling anti-abortion laws enacted in Georgia, Florida and several other states a “terrible thing.” Trump, the governor insisted, must explain “his comments to try to say that pro-life protections are somehow a terrible thing.”

The candidate who may have turned the most heads was former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who seemed perpetually in the middle of the most heated exchanges.

She sparred with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a fellow South Carolinian, over the state’s tax policies. And she had the most cutting attack on tech executive Vivek Ramaswamy, her disdain evident when she said she felt “a little bit dumber” every time he spoke.

But the chaotic back-and-forth and combative shouting matches failed to upend a race that has remained more or less stagnant for months. While there has been minor movement from candidates at the bottom of the pack, Trump’s commanding edge remains unrivaled.

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

Time is on Trump’s side. With less than four months before the Iowa caucuses, the fractious field plays to his advantage, just as it did during the 2016 nominating contest. And the longshots have defied expectations by remaining in the contest despite marginal support from voters and donors.

Fox moderator Dana Perino brought up this dynamic in a question, saying it’s “obvious that if you all stay in the race” Trump will win the GOP nod. But when she asked which of them should be “voted off the island,” she was met with protests — and the question went ignored.

That’s fine by Trump, who is already looking past the GOP field and toward Biden. He leaned into the idea that his absence relegated the debate into a sideshow, only briefly mentioning the showdown at a stop outside Detroit.

Speaking to auto workers, he joked that the contenders were seeking a Cabinet post and asked if any of them saw a potential running-mate in the group. Then he answered his own question.

“I don’t think so.”