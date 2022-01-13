Amendment to ban noncitizen voting clears Georgia Senate committee

Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, a Republican running for lieutenant governor, said the General Assembly should put the constitutional amendment on the ballot.

“It sends a clear message that in Georgia, the right to vote is sacred, and citizenship matters,” said Miller, a Republican from Gainesville who introduced the proposal.

Miller faces a primary challenge from state Sen. Burt Jones, a Republican from Jackson, in the race for lieutenant governor.

The Georgia Constitution says that citizens are entitled to vote. The proposed amendment, Senate Resolution 363, would change the Constitution’s language to say that only citizens can vote.

The resolution might not have enough votes to pass the state Senate.

Constitutional amendments require two-thirds majorities in both the state Senate and House, followed by approval from a majority of voters in a referendum.

Republicans hold 61% of state Senate seats. meaning Democrats could stop the proposal.