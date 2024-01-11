Politics

AJC poll shows Trump with narrow but steady lead in Georgia

By
1 hour ago

President Joe Biden may have narrowly won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes four years ago, but recent polling has shown former President Donald Trump with a slight but consistent lead this year in the state.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll of likely Georgia voters released Tuesday showed Trump leading Biden 43% to 38%, just outside the margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. Independent contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is not yet on the Georgia ballot but is expected to qualify, is at 9%. Another 8% are undecided.

See more details from the AJC poll here.

Here are some other highlights:

  • Young Georgia voters are not happy with their presidential choices
  • Doubts about election fairness persist, especially among conservatives
  • Sixty-eight percent of likely Georgia voters believe the country is generally headed in the wrong direction
  • Inflation and the cost of living, followed by jobs and the economy, will have the biggest influence on how Georgians vote this year, respondents said

Dive into the interactive poll results + crosstabs.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

