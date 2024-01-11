AJC poll shows Trump with narrow but steady lead in Georgia

President Joe Biden may have narrowly won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes four years ago, but recent polling has shown former President Donald Trump with a slight but consistent lead this year in the state.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll of likely Georgia voters released Tuesday showed Trump leading Biden 43% to 38%, just outside the margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. Independent contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is not yet on the Georgia ballot but is expected to qualify, is at 9%. Another 8% are undecided.

