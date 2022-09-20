AJC Poll: Republican Burt Jones widens lead in lieutenant governor race

The three men are vying for the office currently held by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who is not seeking reelection.

Jones led with men and women who were polled, receiving about 46% and 44%, respectively. Among racial groups, most white voters polled said they would support Jones while most Black voters said they planned to support Bailey. Each received support from about 61% of those polled in those demographics. About 13% of white voters polled said they were still undecided, while about 23% of Black voters said they did not yet know who they would support in November.

Each candidate also got the bulk of support from their respective parties. About 83% of voters who identified as Republican said they would support Jones and about 74% of Democrats said they planned to vote for Bailey. About 36% of voters polled who identified as independents said they would support Graham, the most of any of the candidates.

While all but about 8% of Republican voters polled said they knew who they were going to support in November, about 19% of Democrats and nearly 29% of independents said they were undecided.