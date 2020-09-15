Ad campaign urges absentee and early voting in Georgia election

The other ad tells viewers “Early voting begins October 12th,” with the date underlined for emphasis. That ad will begin airing one day before the start of early voting, which lasts three weeks across the state.

Election officials are expecting record turnout that could exceed 5 million out of 7.4 million registered Georgia voters.

Diverting voters to absentee and early voting could help reduce the number of voters on Election Day.

During the state’s primary, 49% of voters returned absentee ballots, with 37% at polling places on June 9 and 14% casting ballots during in-person early voting.

The advertising campaign is funded through $4 million in federal elections money distributed to Georgia through the Help America Vote Act.

You can watch the absentee voting ad by clicking here.