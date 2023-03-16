Abrams says she will ‘likely run again.’ That doesn’t excite some Democrats.

Whether that means a third run for governor or another office is anyone’s guess. But interviews with more than three dozen Democratic officials, party leaders and activists suggest she may not have the same unified support she enjoyed after her first defeat to Kemp in 2018.

Her loss in that race catapulted her to greater prominence. She delivered the Democratic response to the State of the Union in 2019, flirted with a presidential bid and was courted to run for the U.S. Senate before she waged a rematch for governor. Now, many Democrats are ready to move on.

“I do believe there might be another charismatic Democrat that can take us all the way in 2026,” said Yvonne Stuart, the chair of Monroe County’s Democratic Party. “There was major talent on our ticket all the way down the ticket in 2022.”

Like many other Democrats, Stuart praised Abrams’ work mobilizing voters and laying the groundwork for the party’s 2020 gains. But she said she worried that Abrams lost partly because “she fell into the trap of becoming too much of a celebrity” in between her campaigns.

Some cited frustration with Abrams’ second campaign for office, which ended in a nearly 8-point defeat to Kemp. Weeks after that loss, Abrams’ longtime aide Lauren Groh-Wargo issued a 52-part social media post that said it was “nearly impossible” for her candidate to win.

Others expressed concern about the cash crunch that left Abrams’ campaign without enough money to air TV ads in the final weeks of her bid despite a record-breaking haul of more than $100 million.

And several said it was time for Abrams to make way for up-and-coming Democrats, just as others made way for her to emerge five years ago when her primary victory made her the first Black woman in the nation to become a major party’s nominee for governor.

David Ellis-Mendoza, the chair of the Bartow County Democrats, said while he’s grateful for Abrams’ leadership and vision, her team “repeatedly” passed on the opportunity to build ties with rural and exurban counties.

“I believe that there are opportunities for others to step up to the plate and run for governor,” said Ellis-Mendoza, who stressed the need for a candidate who can reach more independent voters in Kemp’s mold.

Still, party leaders acknowledged Abrams could be an unstoppable force in a Democratic primary thanks to her name recognition, fundraising ability, voter mobilization efforts and deep connection with the party’s base.

“Far be it from me to tell her what to do or what not to do,” said Pete Fuller, chair of the Jackson County Democrats. “Georgia Democrats owe her a huge debt of gratitude for the work done over the last decade-plus to make this state competitive, and she will have support in another run.”

An open race

Just who would step up to run in 2026 if Abrams stands aside is up in the air — a far different scenario than Democrats faced last year when the party unified behind her second run against Kemp.

Not long ago, the party was desperate to recruit statewide contenders. But the rapid rise of U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, buoyed by the get-out-the-vote infrastructure Abrams helped build, has opened new doorways for the party’s candidates.

Among the potential contenders are U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath; former state Sen. Jen Jordan, who lost to Attorney General Chris Carr in 2022; and Jason Carter, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in 2014. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and his predecessor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, could also mount statewide campaigns.

The Republican field will be wide open, too, with Kemp blocked from running for a third term. Carr, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are all potential candidates.

That could play into Abrams’ favor, said Ingrid Landis-Davis, the chair emerita of the Douglas County Democratic Party, who wants to see Abrams wage another comeback attempt.

“I think she would fare better in an open race. She still has a strong support base among women, at least, from my perspective as a constituent outreach organizer. We learn new lessons with each campaign,” Landis-Davis said. “Her supportive organizations are still intact.”

‘Next Guy Millner?’

Others say a third run would be doomed from the start. Bobby Kahn, the former head of the Democratic Party of Georgia, is among the Democrats pressing Abrams to move on.

“The party needs to move forward. And going 0-3 isn’t a way to go forward. Does she really want to be the next Guy Millner?” Kahn said, a reference to the wealthy Republican executive who lost three statewide races between 1994 and 1998.

“She can’t just chalk it up to running against an incumbent,” Kahn said. “She raised a record amount of money. And Democrats in 49 other states thought she would win.

“She will still be hard to beat in a primary. You have to hope she comes to this conclusion herself. There are a lot of rising leaders in the party ready to step in.”

Melissa Clink, the 6th District Democratic chair, said she “selfishly” wants to see Abrams run for another stint. But she said it’s just as important to revive her voter mobilization operation in local and state races.

“You cannot deny her leadership, intelligence and tenacity, and I look forward to seeing where she decides to focus her attention next,” Clink said.

That message was echoed by Cathi Frederiksen, the Democratic chair for the 12th Congressional District, who said the party must focus on “training and developing a strong bench” rather than dwelling on Abrams’ future.

For her part, Abrams has been mum about her future. At the Georgia Tech event, she pointed to Georgia’s role as one of a handful of competitive states on the party’s roadmap to keeping the White House in 2024.

“We know that Georgia is a battleground state, and that means we’re always fighting to move forward,” she said. “And we’re excited about the work.”

Read Abrams’ full statement on her future:

“I have consistently leveraged my leadership skills to run nonprofit, corporate and public organizations to address critical needs and achieve long-term change. I will continue to grow my portfolio as a writer and producer. I will also apply my skills to advocate for expanded electric energy usage for low and moderate income families as well as heavy industry, train a new generation of policymakers and political thinkers, secure capital for small businesses and strengthen democracy and voting rights. Political office is simply one tool for the issues I am committed to tackling, and I will engage all sectors to serve.”