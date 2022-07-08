ajc logo
X

Abrams’ leadership committee attracts big donors from West Coast, unions

FILE - This combination of 2022 and 2021 file photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. Abrams announced Friday, July 8, 2022 that she had raised $22 million for her campaign in the two months ended June 30, far outdistancing the $6.8 million that Kemp raised during that time. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - This combination of 2022 and 2021 file photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. Abrams announced Friday, July 8, 2022 that she had raised $22 million for her campaign in the two months ended June 30, far outdistancing the $6.8 million that Kemp raised during that time. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Democratic megadonor George Soros wasn’t the only big name to donate to Stacey Abrams’ leadership committee in recent months.

Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor facing off against Gov. Brian Kemp, reported raising $18.5 million through her leadership committee, a new entity created by the legislature that allows a few politicians to raise unlimited funds, skirting contribution limits.

So far Abrams’ committee has far outpaced Kemp’s. His committee raised $3 million in the most recent filing period.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported Soros gave $2.5 million to Abrams’ committee, and noted a $1.5 million donation from Fair Fight, the voting rights group she founded, and $1 million from the Democratic governors’ association.

The committee’s disclosure filed Friday shows she also received $2.5 million from Silicon Valley philanthropist and major Democratic donor Karla Jurvetson. and $1 million each from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Elizabeth Simons, co-founder of the Heising-Simons Foundation and Donald Sussman, an asset manager and philanthropist.

The committee received $300,000 from the National Association of Educators, $500,000 from the American Federation of Teachers, and $500,000 from the Service Employees International Union.

From Hollywood, the committee received $50,000 from Kate Capshaw, $25,000 from Leonardo DiCaprio, $10,000 from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and $50,000 from Steven Spielberg, $1,500 from Barbara Streisand, $10,000 from Bryan Cranston and $25,000 from Edward Helms.

About the Author

Follow James Salzer on twitter

James Salzer has covered state government and politics in Georgia since 1990. He previously covered politics and government in Texas and Florida. He specializes in government finance, budgets, taxes, campaign finance, ethics and legislative history

Editors' Picks
Fulton authority member accuses chair of violating per diem rules3h ago
Play focuses attention on Alzheimer’s disease in the Black community
3h ago
Lawrenceville police captain who filed harassment complaint resigns, settles with city
3h ago
Young Thug’s nephew charged in girlfriend’s killing in East Point, cops say
1h ago
Young Thug’s nephew charged in girlfriend’s killing in East Point, cops say
1h ago
Abrams builds huge financial edge over Kemp in 2022
5h ago
The Latest
CEO of Georgia-based gun manufacturer asked to testify to Congress
3h ago
AJC subpoenaed by Fulton prosecutors for audio of leaked call
5h ago
State of Georgia ends fiscal year with $6 billion increase in revenue
7h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top