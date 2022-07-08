Abrams’ leadership committee attracts big donors from West Coast, unions

Democratic megadonor George Soros wasn’t the only big name to donate to Stacey Abrams’ leadership committee in recent months.
Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor facing off against Gov. Brian Kemp, reported raising $18.5 million through her leadership committee, a new entity created by the legislature that allows a few politicians to raise unlimited funds, skirting contribution limits.
So far Abrams’ committee has far outpaced Kemp’s. His committee raised $3 million in the most recent filing period.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported Soros gave $2.5 million to Abrams’ committee, and noted a $1.5 million donation from Fair Fight, the voting rights group she founded, and $1 million from the Democratic governors’ association.
The committee’s disclosure filed Friday shows she also received $2.5 million from Silicon Valley philanthropist and major Democratic donor Karla Jurvetson. and $1 million each from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Elizabeth Simons, co-founder of the Heising-Simons Foundation and Donald Sussman, an asset manager and philanthropist.
The committee received $300,000 from the National Association of Educators, $500,000 from the American Federation of Teachers, and $500,000 from the Service Employees International Union.
From Hollywood, the committee received $50,000 from Kate Capshaw, $25,000 from Leonardo DiCaprio, $10,000 from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and $50,000 from Steven Spielberg, $1,500 from Barbara Streisand, $10,000 from Bryan Cranston and $25,000 from Edward Helms.
