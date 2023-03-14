Judge clears way for trial in Georgia case against voter challenges

Explore Activist efforts to disqualify Georgia voters may lead to changes

True the Vote is preparing for a trial, said its founder, Catherine Engelbrecht.

“This is a huge opportunity for us to tell the full story of what led True the Vote to help electors file voter challenges in Georgia,” Engelbrecht wrote in an email to supporters Monday.

Fair Fight has been opposing voter eligibility challenges in court since December 2020. Since then, Republican activists challenged another 92,000 registrations before last year’s general election, most of which were dismissed by county election boards.

“The court’s order confirms our evidence of True the Vote’s tactics warrants a trial,” said Fair Fight PAC Executive Director Cianti Stewart-Reid. “Our trial will focus on what matters: the protections promised by the Voting Rights Act and how we contend True the Vote violated those protections at the expense of Georgia voters.”