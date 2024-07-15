‘A beautiful day to march on the RNC’: Protesters descend on Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — More than 1,500 demonstrators from across the country gathered in a downtown park Monday morning to protest the “GOP agenda” on the first day of the Republican National Convention.
Organizers attempting to rally the crowd called it “a beautiful day to march on the RNC” and expressed concerns over the prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency.
The group planned to march toward the convention center at noon, where state and local law enforcement officials are on heightened alert following Saturday’s assassination attempt against the former president at his Pennsylvania rally.
Hailed as the Coalition to March on the RNC, the demonstrators gathered just a few minutes’ walk from the convention where Republican delegates plan to nominate Trump this week.
“It’s important for people who care about the politics of our country to make our voices heard,” longtime activist and Code Pink organizer Medea Benjamin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The Republican and the Democratic conventions are those opportunities.”
Activists championed abortion access in the U.S., calling it a “fundamental right,” and they said they were also concerned about what the Republicans’ immigration policies might mean for the millions of immigrants in the country illegally.
Others called for an immediate end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, where more than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7.
Milwaukee resident Munem Kmail, a Palestinian from Jenin in the West Bank, said he was disgusted by what he called U.S. complicity in the war.
Kmail, a property investor who has lived here 33 years, said he voted for Joe Biden in 2020. Now he isn’t sure if he’ll ever vote for another Democratic candidate.
“Joe Biden has blood on his hands and he should be tried for war crimes,” Kmail said, noting he would probably vote for a third-party candidate in November.
About a half-dozen Milwaukee police on scene were joined by a contingent of officers from across the country in town to assist with security for the convention. Things remained peaceful despite a small group of counterprotesters.
About the Author
Credit: John Boydston for the AJC