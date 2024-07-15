‘A beautiful day to march on the RNC’: Protesters descend on Milwaukee

Hailed as the Coalition to March on the RNC, the demonstrators gathered just a few minutes’ walk from the convention where Republican delegates plan to nominate Trump this week.

“It’s important for people who care about the politics of our country to make our voices heard,” longtime activist and Code Pink organizer Medea Benjamin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The Republican and the Democratic conventions are those opportunities.”

In Milwaukee to help cover the RNC. Ran into Code Pink organizer Medea Benjamin at the bus stop.



Activists championed abortion access in the U.S., calling it a “fundamental right,” and they said they were also concerned about what the Republicans’ immigration policies might mean for the millions of immigrants in the country illegally.

Others called for an immediate end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, where more than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7.

Milwaukee resident Munem Kmail, a Palestinian from Jenin in the West Bank, said he was disgusted by what he called U.S. complicity in the war.

Kmail, a property investor who has lived here 33 years, said he voted for Joe Biden in 2020. Now he isn’t sure if he’ll ever vote for another Democratic candidate.

“Joe Biden has blood on his hands and he should be tried for war crimes,” Kmail said, noting he would probably vote for a third-party candidate in November.

About a half-dozen Milwaukee police on scene were joined by a contingent of officers from across the country in town to assist with security for the convention. Things remained peaceful despite a small group of counterprotesters.