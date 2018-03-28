ajc logo
6 Georgia sites that offer a glimpse of Civil War history

Robert E. Lee Never Wanted Confederate Monuments Built

By Kelly Sundstrom
March 27, 2018

The Civil War had a major impact on Georgia, which is apparent by the many historical sites found throughout the state.

If you're a Civil War enthusiast, or simply want to learn a little more about this important time in Georgia's history, take a journey through some of these not-to-miss forts, battlefields, prisons and museums.

These Civil War sites offer a rich variety of powerful experiences and informative activities, including historical reenactments, artillery demonstrations and living history programs.

Pickett's Mill Battlefield. 4432 Mount Tabor Church Road, Dallas. 770-443-7850. www.gastateparks.org.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

Admission: $5.50 for adults, $3.50 for seniors, $3.00 for children.

When you visit Pickett's Mill Battlefield, you'll experience one of the most well-preserved Civil War sites in the country. Visitors will love watching the many demonstrations and will see living historians carrying out tasks of daily life in the mid-1800s. From historical reenactments in and around the mid-1800s log cabin to the authentic earthwork battlements, your family will find plenty to do and see at this significant piece of Civil War history.

Fort Pulaski National Monument. Fort Pulaski Road, Savannah. 912-786-8182. www.nps.gov.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Admission: $7 for adults, free for children ages 15 and under.

Built on Cockspur Island between 1829 and 1847, Fort Pulaski National Monument was occupied by Confederate soldiers to guard against Union approach by sea and marks the first wartime use of rifle cannons. Visitors to the site will enjoy guided fort tours, historic weapons demonstrations and interpretive programs.

Andersonville National Historic Site. 760 Pow Road, Andersonville. 229-924-0343.

Hours:  8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Admission: Free.

You can't explore Civil War history in Georgia without a visit to the Andersonville National Historic Site. It was on this location that the Andersonville prison, a Confederate prisoner-of-war camp, held over 45,000 Union prisoners in squalid conditions. Along with exploring the prison site, visitors can experience the National Prisoner of War Museum, the Andersonville National Cemetery and a Living History Weekend every March.

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. 3370 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe. 706-866-9241. www.nps.gov.

Hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Admission: Free

Within this 5,200-acre tract of land you'll discover the first major battlefield park from the Civil War to memorialize soldiers and preserve Civil War history. Dedicated in 1895 by Northern and Southern veterans, this National Military Park offers guests a chance to see one-of-a-kind interpretive exhibits, multi-media programs, artillery displays and demonstrations, hiking trails, hundreds of historical monuments and exhibits.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Kennesaw. 770-427-4686. www.nps.gov.

Hours: Standard Time, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Daylight Savings Time: 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Admission: Free.

Learn about the events that led to the Battle of Kennesaw at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Along with hiking trails that take you up to the top of Kennesaw Mountain, you'll get a chance to explore a Visitors Center filled with priceless artifacts, listen to living historians, watch artillery demonstrations and take part in the many educational programs taking place throughout the year.

Atlanta History Center

Atlanta History Center

Atlanta History Center

Atlanta History Center. 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000. www.atlantahistorycenter.com.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday,

Admission: $21.50 for adults, $18.00 for students and seniors, $9.00 for kids ages 4 through 12, free for children ages 3 and under.

Home to what’s known as the “world’s most comprehensive Civil War example collection,” the Atlanta History Center houses more than 7,500 Confederate and Union artifacts. These include over 1,200 Civil War artillery projectiles and one of the country’s best collections of irreplaceable Confederate material. During your visit, make sure to stop by the Smith Family Farm, the oldest surviving farmhouse in Atlanta. You’ll see what life was like on a mid-1800s farm with hands-on activities and touchable artifacts.

Kelly Sundstrom
Featured
