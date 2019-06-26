ajc logo
5 ways to take a dive at Atlanta hotel pools − without booking a room

Things to Do
By Kelly Sundstrom
June 26, 2019

We’re going to let you in on one of the biggest secrets in town.

When it gets hot and you want the luxury and refreshment of a hotel pool, you don't have to buy a room to experience it.

If you want to enjoy a relaxing day at one of Atlanta's top hotel pools, a handful actually offer day passes for locals - and you don't even have to be a guest. As summer arises, you'll want to take advantage of this insider's tip with a drink in hand.

Check out these high-end hotel pools in Atlanta that offer hotel pool passes and other ways to access pools without a room:

The Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta Pool

75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3848. www.fourseasons.com.

Surround yourself in stunning neoclassic architecture that will make you feel like you're on a luxurious retreat by spending the day swimming at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. This saline indoor lap pool features a whirlpool bath, a sun terrace and separate locker rooms for men and women, each with steam and sauna.

The lowdown: The pool is not only available to hotel guests but also spa patrons. If you schedule a 50-minute massage, you can enjoy the pool, spa and sauna facilities for the day. For more information, call 404-253-3848, or visit www.fourseasons.com.

The W Atlanta-Downtown Wet Deck

45 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta. 404-582-5800. www.watlantadowntown.com.

If you're looking for some summertime fun at a swanky downtown pool that overlooks the Atlanta skyline, the Wet Deck at W Atlanta-Downtown has you covered. This posh rooftop locale offers a laid-back, zen-like experience with downtempo beats, cocktails and a crystal clear, zero-edge pool.

The lowdown:The Wet deck is open for non-guests on Saturdays and Sundays, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and passes include access to the rooftop terrace pool, a complementary Bai drink, towel service and poolside games. The all-summer pass is $150. You can purchase it here .

The Ritz-Carlton Buckhead Pool

3434 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-240-7041. www.ritzcarlton.com.

To add a little extravagance into your spring or summer, experience the splendor of the Ritz-Carlton Buckhead Pool. This junior Olympic-sized saline pool includes a whirlpool spa, sundeck, separate locker rooms with sauna and even a Pool Butler to clean your sunglasses or to bring you sunblock and water.

The lowdown: By booking a spa service, locals can enjoy full access of the Ritz-Carlton Buckhead Pool on Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Spa service prices vary. Schedule your spa service by calling 404-240-7041, or by visiting www.ritzcarlton.com.

The W Atlanta-Midtown Cabana Wet Deck

188 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-892-6000. www.watlantamidtown.com.

The next time you're planning a private party or celebratory event, don't miss out on one of the day passes at the W Atlanta-Midtown Cabana Wet Deck. Cabana passes include full access to the Wet Deck rooftop pool, four large Smartwaters, a flatscreen TV, W signature tote bag and sunscreen, chef-curated popcorn and house-made chips.

The lowdown: Book your party at the W Atlanta-Midtown Cabana Wet Deck on Sunday through Thursday for $175 for 4 hours or $300 for the full day, or on Friday or Saturday for $225 for 4 hours or $400 for the full day. Reserve your passes at www.watlantamidtown.com.

For slightly less, enjoy the pool on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. for $45-$250. The price includes a drink and a snack. More info at Eventbrite.

3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995 7526. www.mandarinoriental.com.

Whether you want to enjoy a leisurely swim or get in a few laps, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Atlanta Pool offers a 60-foot indoor pool lined with beautiful French windows, which shower the pool with sunlight and garden views.

The lowdown:Locals can buy a $45 day pass, which includes access to pool from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., use of the fitness center, yoga studio and spa. For more information, call 404-995 7526 or visit www.mandarinoriental.com.

