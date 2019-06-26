5 ways to take a dive at Atlanta hotel pools − without booking a room

75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3848. www.fourseasons.com.

Surround yourself in stunning neoclassic architecture that will make you feel like you're on a luxurious retreat by spending the day swimming at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. This saline indoor lap pool features a whirlpool bath, a sun terrace and separate locker rooms for men and women, each with steam and sauna.

The lowdown: The pool is not only available to hotel guests but also spa patrons. If you schedule a 50-minute massage, you can enjoy the pool, spa and sauna facilities for the day. For more information, call 404-253-3848, or visit www.fourseasons.com.

The W Atlanta-Downtown Wet Deck

45 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta. 404-582-5800. www.watlantadowntown.com.

If you're looking for some summertime fun at a swanky downtown pool that overlooks the Atlanta skyline, the Wet Deck at W Atlanta-Downtown has you covered. This posh rooftop locale offers a laid-back, zen-like experience with downtempo beats, cocktails and a crystal clear, zero-edge pool.

The lowdown:The Wet deck is open for non-guests on Saturdays and Sundays, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and passes include access to the rooftop terrace pool, a complementary Bai drink, towel service and poolside games. The all-summer pass is $150. You can purchase it here .

The Ritz-Carlton Buckhead Pool

3434 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-240-7041. www.ritzcarlton.com.

To add a little extravagance into your spring or summer, experience the splendor of the Ritz-Carlton Buckhead Pool. This junior Olympic-sized saline pool includes a whirlpool spa, sundeck, separate locker rooms with sauna and even a Pool Butler to clean your sunglasses or to bring you sunblock and water.

The lowdown: By booking a spa service, locals can enjoy full access of the Ritz-Carlton Buckhead Pool on Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Spa service prices vary. Schedule your spa service by calling 404-240-7041, or by visiting www.ritzcarlton.com.

The W Atlanta-Midtown Cabana Wet Deck

188 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-892-6000. www.watlantamidtown.com.

The next time you're planning a private party or celebratory event, don't miss out on one of the day passes at the W Atlanta-Midtown Cabana Wet Deck. Cabana passes include full access to the Wet Deck rooftop pool, four large Smartwaters, a flatscreen TV, W signature tote bag and sunscreen, chef-curated popcorn and house-made chips.

The lowdown: Book your party at the W Atlanta-Midtown Cabana Wet Deck on Sunday through Thursday for $175 for 4 hours or $300 for the full day, or on Friday or Saturday for $225 for 4 hours or $400 for the full day. Reserve your passes at www.watlantamidtown.com.

For slightly less, enjoy the pool on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. for $45-$250. The price includes a drink and a snack. More info at Eventbrite.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Atlanta Pool

3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995 7526. www.mandarinoriental.com.

Whether you want to enjoy a leisurely swim or get in a few laps, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Atlanta Pool offers a 60-foot indoor pool lined with beautiful French windows, which shower the pool with sunlight and garden views.

The lowdown:Locals can buy a $45 day pass, which includes access to pool from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., use of the fitness center, yoga studio and spa. For more information, call 404-995 7526 or visit www.mandarinoriental.com.