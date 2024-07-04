Your one-stop shop for AJC Peachtree Road Race coverage

Welcome to our live coverage of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, which begins at 7 a.m. at Lenox Square Mall.

The annual event is the largest 10K in the country and this year marks the 55th year of the race.

We’ll have coverage here throughout the morning from our journalists scattered along the route, on the busiest MARTA trains to the start line and, at the finish and at the fun-filled ending party in Piedmont Park. We will keep you updated on street closures, pre-race preparation and other happenings in the lead up to race time.