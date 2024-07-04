AJC Peachtree Road Race

Your one-stop shop for AJC Peachtree Road Race coverage

54 minutes ago

Welcome to our live coverage of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, which begins at 7 a.m. at Lenox Square Mall.

The annual event is the largest 10K in the country and this year marks the 55th year of the race.

We’ll have coverage here throughout the morning from our journalists scattered along the route, on the busiest MARTA trains to the start line and, at the finish and at the fun-filled ending party in Piedmont Park. We will keep you updated on street closures, pre-race preparation and other happenings in the lead up to race time.

The race will also be streamed exclusively on ajc.com and on the AJC News app. Download the app to track your favorite runner, scroll through photos from the race, find your results and most importantly, see the winning design of the coveted Peachtree Road Race T-shirt.

Here is where you will find full coverage of the race and all things Peachtree.

Check back for updates.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

The Latest
Kick off race day at the AJC Oasis
15m ago
Heat expected later in the day as race weather to be in the upper 70s and 80s
25m ago
Heading to the Peachtree? Here’s how to get there on MARTA
36m ago
Featured

Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth
2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures