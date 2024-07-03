Inaugural Peachtree with a Purpose will benefit 10 Atlanta organizations

Among the throngs taking part in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race will be 10 runners who aren’t in it for the fame or to beat their personal best. They’ll be in it for the money — money to help a cause dear to their hearts.

This July 4th is the inaugural Peachtree with a Purpose charitable giving program. The AJC, along with the Atlanta Track Club, teamed up with 10 Atlanta-area nonprofits to not only foster the spirit of giving, but also to raise money for groups making a positive difference in the city.

Each charity selected a runner to raise $5,500 through participation in the world’s largest 10K.

Meet the runners who will race Peachtree with a Purpose. If you’d like to donate to their cause, just click on their name.

Allison Dukes, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity: Dukes lives her life by the philosophy of “do something today that I couldn’t do yesterday.”

Winston Carhee, 100 Black Men: At 16, Carhee was seriously injured in a car accident that took him a year to recover from. It taught him to take nothing for granted — a message he passes along to his mentees at 100 Black Men of Atlanta and to his own sons.

David Jernigan, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta: The president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta has always run to decompress and clear his head. Although he’ll have to walk the race this year because of an injury, he’ll still be at the start line.

Stephanie Stutts, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper: Stutts began running just this past March but has learned it can be therapeutic. It helps to clear her head, which she says makes her a better advocate.

C.J. Stewart, L.E.A.D Center for Youth: The former Chicago Cubs outfielder got into running in 2020 to honor Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed by three white men while out jogging. “Running started out as an homage to him, but ... I think it really saved my own life,” he said.

Kristine Jordan, Empty Stocking Fund: Jordan hopes running down warehouse aisles in her race shoes and clocking some serious step counts will pay off Thursday — especially considering she hasn’t run a race in 20 years.

Gail Devers, Atlanta Track Club and Peachtree with a Purpose: A three-time Olympic gold medalist, Devers has overcome Graves’ disease and other health hurdles on her way to becoming a coach at Gwinnett’s Mountain View High School.

Josh Porter and Sarah Roberson, Kyle Pease Foundation: Porter has cerebral palsy and had to have one leg amputated when he was 15. He hasn’t let that stop him, however. With help from Roberson, his push assistant, Porter will take on Peachtree just like everyone else.

Elise White, Girls on the Run Atlanta: White has always gravitated toward groups that share her values of empowering other to live happier lives. She said Girls on the Run Atlanta was a match made in heaven, because the nonprofit helps women and girls they can get through anything.

Blake Fortune, Piedmont Park Conservancy: Running for the conservancy is a no-brainer for Fortune, who is dedicated to shining a spotlight on the organization’s goals to create a more attractive, community-centric greenspace for Atlanta.