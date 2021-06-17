Volunteers needed for annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

From volunteers who help hand out race T-shirts to greeters who show race participants the easiest path to their start corals, the 2021 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race depends on hundreds of volunteers to help ensure the race is safe, fun and well organized.
The Atlanta Track Club, which organizes volunteers for the race, is looking for helpers. By volunteering, you’ll get to be a part of an annual city tradition and share in the fun as thousands of runners hit the streets.
The 52nd edition of the 10-kilometer race is planned for Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4, and runners and walkers can participate in person or virtually. The two-day in-person race has been planned to reduce crowds and increase safety.
Volunteers are needed for race days as well as on Tuesday, June 29-Thursday, July 1. To volunteer, fill out an online form that requests some basic information, and if you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19, you’re asked to upload your vaccination certificate. You’ll also be able to view available opportunities and their responsibilities as well as how many slots are still open and can also check off the ones you’re interested in. The volunteer descriptions let you know whether you’ll need to lift heavy items, be outside for long periods of time, or any other pertinent information.
As a volunteer, you’ll need to follow the same safety measures as participants, staff, vendors and partners. You’ll need to either have proof of your vaccination or will need to undergo screening and may be asked to provide proof of a negative rapid test. Face masks are required except when you’re running or walking.
Volunteer opportunities include pre-race setup at the Piedmont Park finish area, which requires physical labor and lifting since you’ll set up fencing, medical tents, tables and more. Or maybe you’d like to be a Course Water Spray volunteer, where you’ll be stationed at a water spray location along the course to help ensure that sprays and sprinklers operate at the appropriate times.
As an added bonus, volunteers will receive a short-sleeved T-shirt for each day they help. If you volunteer on the third and the fourth, you’ll receive two T-shirts in two different colors.