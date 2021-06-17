Volunteers needed for annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

Volunteers are needed for race days as well as on Tuesday, June 29-Thursday, July 1. To volunteer, fill out an online form that requests some basic information, and if you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19, you’re asked to upload your vaccination certificate. You’ll also be able to view available opportunities and their responsibilities as well as how many slots are still open and can also check off the ones you’re interested in. The volunteer descriptions let you know whether you’ll need to lift heavy items, be outside for long periods of time, or any other pertinent information.

As a volunteer, you’ll need to follow the same safety measures as participants, staff, vendors and partners. You’ll need to either have proof of your vaccination or will need to undergo screening and may be asked to provide proof of a negative rapid test. Face masks are required except when you’re running or walking.