Runners take MARTA to AJC Peachtree Road Race

His advice for first timers is simply to cross the start line.

“You got to cross the start line, whether you’re walking or running, just cross the start line,” Rodman said.

Ron Stewart, 75, from Suwannee said this is his 18th Peachtree and is looking for an 1 hour and 30 minute time.

At the Arts Center station, Krista Bowen, 49, from Woodstock, begins her journey to the starting line. Bowen bought her ticket at the station Thursday morning before 6 a.m. as she gets ready to run her second race.

“It’s just a great time to be out there,” Bowen said.

Credit: Sarah Coyne/AJC Credit: Sarah Coyne/AJC

Credit: Caleb Groves/AJC Credit: Caleb Groves/AJC

Brenda Telemoyer and her best friend Amber Hernandez were also on MARTA heading to the race. For Telemoyer, this is her first time running the race, but she says the excitement of the crowd is calming her nerves.

”I’m excited just to see all the people, the energy and just get a new experience,” she said.