Runners gather at the start line of the Peachtree Road Race as first wave begins

Following strong starts by the wheelchair racers and elite runners, crowds of eager runners made their way to their respective wave.
Alex Butler, 34, from Smyrna is excited to see the smile of his kids after the finish line.
“Growing up my family would always come to watch the fireworks and I would always see the runners finishing the race.”
Credit: Caleb Groves/AJC
In college, Butler decided to run the Peachtree himself and is now running it for his 11th consecutive year.
Michael Samas from Decatur said he hasn’t trained like he normally does but is still looking for a 51-minute Peachtree today. He’s excited for the race’s “energy.”
“Everybody comes from all over the world for one race,” Samas said. “It doesn’t really feel like a competition.”
The first wave of runners began at 7 a.m.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC