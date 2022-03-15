Register now for AJC Peachtree Road Race

Entry into the race is $48 for non-Atlanta Track Club member lottery winners. Credit cards will only be charged if a person is accepted into the race. The Peachtree also offers a guaranteed-available virtual option open for everyone. All registrants must at least 10 years old by July 4, 2022 to run the race. Runners can register at this link.

For elite runners, The Atlanta Track Club is offering travel and lodging support and a prize purse worth $47,000. The club has also made a limited number of race entries available at $200 to benefit its youth program Kilometer Kids.

Runners who deferred their entry for last year’s race must still register. A deferral email with a unique registration link will be sent out with special registration instructions.

The Microsoft Peachtree Junior race for kids age 6-14, which will take place on July 3, is also open for registration.

Voting for the race’s signature t-shirt is also open through March 31. Virtual racers will receive their shirt with the winning design after July 4, giving in-person racers first access to it.

