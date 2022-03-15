Register now for AJC Peachtree Road Race

Runners in Atlanta — and from around the world — can now register for the 2022 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.
The world’s largest 10k race returns on the Fourth of July for its 53rd year as the city’s signature running event. Registration runs through March 31 for in-person runners and through May 31 for virtual participants.
Race organizer Atlanta Track Club expects to offer nearly 60,000 spots to runners from around the world. The course will once again start at Lenox Square and end at Piedmont Park, with plenty of excitement and energy along the way.
“The excitement around this year’s Peachtree is reminiscent of the big celebration we had for the race’s 50th Running in 2019,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO and the race director of the Peachtree. “There is only one Peachtree and while we have maintained the tradition in creative ways over the past two COVID-19 impacted years, we couldn’t be happier about its return to its traditional day and traditional size.”
All Atlanta Track Club members are guaranteed entry for $42, while non-members are entered into a lottery system.
Entry into the race is $48 for non-Atlanta Track Club member lottery winners. Credit cards will only be charged if a person is accepted into the race. The Peachtree also offers a guaranteed-available virtual option open for everyone. All registrants must at least 10 years old by July 4, 2022 to run the race. Runners can register at this link.
For elite runners, The Atlanta Track Club is offering travel and lodging support and a prize purse worth $47,000. The club has also made a limited number of race entries available at $200 to benefit its youth program Kilometer Kids.
Runners who deferred their entry for last year’s race must still register. A deferral email with a unique registration link will be sent out with special registration instructions.
The Microsoft Peachtree Junior race for kids age 6-14, which will take place on July 3, is also open for registration.
Voting for the race’s signature t-shirt is also open through March 31. Virtual racers will receive their shirt with the winning design after July 4, giving in-person racers first access to it.
