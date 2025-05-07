Peachtree with a Purpose supports track club’s efforts year-round

Kilometer Kids — and a last chance to get into the race

Kilometer Kids is the track club’s oldest and largest youth running program. The program is free for participants and is designed “to teach kids in grades K-5 about goal setting, healthy habits, respect, and community building, all by exposing them to the sport of running.”

In 10-week sessions held in the spring and fall, elementary-aged kids work toward the goal of running 13.1 or 26.2 miles (depending on how many practices they attend each week). The program’s larger goals are “working hard, being kind, and having fun while becoming more physically active, being a part of a team, and finding joy in the process.”

And while supporting a program like Kilometer Kids is appealing enough on its own, for those who didn’t get a place in this year’s Peachtree Road Race, it offers a last-chance opportunity to get into the race. Up to 350 supporters can get a spot by donating to the program. Those who give $500 will receive a spot in Wave A, while those who give $260 will get a spot in Wave C. Other perks include an Adidas Kilometer Kids bag and a race-day MARTA Roundtrip Breeze Pass.

Run for fun and for a good cause

The race’s Official Charity Partner Program, offers individual runners a chance to raise money via sponsors for one of the race’s official partners, all of which are committed to charitable causes right here in our community.

“Through the Peachtree with a Purpose Official Charity Partner Program, we’re proud to support organizations that are changing lives across Atlanta,” Kenah explained. “This program allows runners to not only experience the excitement of race day but to make a lasting impact in their communities.”

This year’s charity partners are:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta

Girls on the Run Georgia

HealthMPowers

Park Pride

Shepherd Center

The National Pancreas Foundation

Trees Atlanta

Silent auction supports scholarships and more

This year’s Peachtree with a Purpose silent auction will take place June 1-15, and will raise money for scholarships, Atlanta Public Schools Partnerships, Elite Olympic-hopeful programs and In-Training programs. Learn more here.