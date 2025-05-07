Peachtree with a Purpose supports track club’s efforts year-round

Each year on July 4, all eyes turn towards Peachtree Street and Piedmont Park for the annual running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. All that attention goes a long way toward making the race Atlanta’s signature running event — and the “world’s largest 10k” — but it also helps support the Atlanta Track Club’s year-round efforts to make Atlanta a healthier, more active community.
“The AJC Peachtree Road Race has always been about bringing people together and making a difference,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club.
Whether it’s raising money for the race’s “Official Charity Partners,” supporting the much-loved Kilometer Kids program or enabling community engagement throughout the year, the Peachtree’s impact reaches far beyond race day.
Kilometer Kids — and a last chance to get into the race
Kilometer Kids is the track club’s oldest and largest youth running program. The program is free for participants and is designed “to teach kids in grades K-5 about goal setting, healthy habits, respect, and community building, all by exposing them to the sport of running.”
In 10-week sessions held in the spring and fall, elementary-aged kids work toward the goal of running 13.1 or 26.2 miles (depending on how many practices they attend each week). The program’s larger goals are “working hard, being kind, and having fun while becoming more physically active, being a part of a team, and finding joy in the process.”
And while supporting a program like Kilometer Kids is appealing enough on its own, for those who didn’t get a place in this year’s Peachtree Road Race, it offers a last-chance opportunity to get into the race. Up to 350 supporters can get a spot by donating to the program. Those who give $500 will receive a spot in Wave A, while those who give $260 will get a spot in Wave C. Other perks include an Adidas Kilometer Kids bag and a race-day MARTA Roundtrip Breeze Pass.
Run for fun and for a good cause
The race’s Official Charity Partner Program, offers individual runners a chance to raise money via sponsors for one of the race’s official partners, all of which are committed to charitable causes right here in our community.
“Through the Peachtree with a Purpose Official Charity Partner Program, we’re proud to support organizations that are changing lives across Atlanta,” Kenah explained. “This program allows runners to not only experience the excitement of race day but to make a lasting impact in their communities.”
This year’s charity partners are:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta
- Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
- Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta
- Girls on the Run Georgia
- HealthMPowers
- Park Pride
- Shepherd Center
- The National Pancreas Foundation
- Trees Atlanta
Learn more about how you can support one of these organizations here.
Silent auction supports scholarships and more
This year’s Peachtree with a Purpose silent auction will take place June 1-15, and will raise money for scholarships, Atlanta Public Schools Partnerships, Elite Olympic-hopeful programs and In-Training programs. Learn more here.
Credit: Arvin.Temkar@ajc.com
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
