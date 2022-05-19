Official Peachtree Road Race shoe unveiled

Atlanta Track Club has unveiled the official shoe for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. The commemorative red, white and blue Adistar running shoe was designed in collaboration with the Club’s new partner, adidas.
“It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for… the Peachtree Adistar is finally here,” Atlanta Track Club announced on its Facebook page.
The shoe is from adidas’ popular Adistar line, which the company describes as built to “handle anything from 5K training to 100K races” with a perfect “mix of cushioning, support and propulsion.” The design features accents in red, white and blue, as well as incorporating stars, a nod to the Peachtree Road Race’s Fourth of July run date.
“We are delighted to partner with Atlanta Track Club,” said Jennifer Thomas, adidas’ Senior Director Global Sports Marketing. “adidas has a long-standing relationship with the city and it is a privilege to be able to serve and support Atlanta, as well as the surrounding communities.”
Atlanta Track Club announced its partnership with adidas last fall.
“From young runners taking their first steps, to some of the best masters track and field athletes in the world, to every runner and walker in between, Atlanta Track Club looks to support everyone in their fitness journey,” Club CEO Rich Kenah said at the time. “We are excited to have adidas join us in our goal of ensuring accessibility to running and walking to everyone in the runner life cycle.”
Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Track Club
The shoes will be available for purchase from adidas starting May 20. You can also buy them in person at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix, which takes place ahead of the race on July 2-3 at the Georgia World Congress Center.
In addition, Atlanta Track Club and adidas are teaming up to give five lucky club members a free pair. For more information on the giveaway, visit adidas’ Peachtree Road Race Giveaway page.
However you get yours, you’ll be sure to run the Peachtree in style this year.
