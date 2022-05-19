Official Peachtree Road Race shoe unveiled

“It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for… the Peachtree Adistar is finally here,” Atlanta Track Club announced on its Facebook page.

The shoe is from adidas’ popular Adistar line, which the company describes as built to “handle anything from 5K training to 100K races” with a perfect “mix of cushioning, support and propulsion.” The design features accents in red, white and blue, as well as incorporating stars, a nod to the Peachtree Road Race’s Fourth of July run date.