AJC Peachtree Road Race

Heat expected later in the day as race weather to be in the upper 70s and 80s

By
37 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal Constitution Peachtree Road Race is expected to start with temperatures in the upper 70s and high humidity.

“We are going to start warm and humid,” Channel 2 Action News Meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “The humidity will build and the temperatures will rise. I do expect a dry race.”

ExploreThe AJC Peachtree Road Race is here in a heat wave. Should you run?

Monahan said it is expected to be in the upper 70s at the start of the race before temperatures reach the upper 90s by the afternoon. By the end of the race, temperatures should be in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory has been issued to start at around 1 p.m. today through 7 p.m., with a heat index expected to be between 105 and 109 degrees throughout metro Atlanta and South Georgia, Monahan said.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Dengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia33m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students
37m ago

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote
37m ago

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase

Credit: AP

NFL must pay $4,707,259,944.64 in lawsuit, jury says
The Latest
Peachtree Road Race: What roads will be closed today
11m ago
Kick off race day at the AJC Oasis
27m ago
Heading to the Peachtree? Here’s how to get there on MARTA
48m ago
Featured

Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth
2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures