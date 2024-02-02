Heat expected later in the day as race weather to be in the upper 70s and 80s

The Atlanta Journal Constitution Peachtree Road Race is expected to start with temperatures in the upper 70s and high humidity.

“We are going to start warm and humid,” Channel 2 Action News Meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “The humidity will build and the temperatures will rise. I do expect a dry race.”

Monahan said it is expected to be in the upper 70s at the start of the race before temperatures reach the upper 90s by the afternoon. By the end of the race, temperatures should be in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service.