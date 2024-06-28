Download our AJC Peachtree Road Race social media kit

AJC Peachtree Road Race

The 55th Peachtree Road Race is just days away. And, to ensure this is the best race yet, we’ve updated our AJC News App and prepared a social media kit to invite your friends to stream all the action.

Download the App to watch the race live and to stay informed of changing weather and road closures. Then, share the excitement by posting an official invitation to watch from your personal social media accounts.

Not sure what to write in your post? Try this:

I'm running the 55th Peachtree Road Race and you can watch the event live on your favorite device. Watch exclusively on AJC.com & AJC News App from 6a to 10a, Thursday July 4th. Can you spot me in the crowd? #AJCPRR

Good luck runners! See you at the AJC Oasis on the 4th of July.

