X

AJC Peachtree Road Race 2020: Day 3 of the virtual 10k

The tradition will continue, just on a new day this year.

AJC Peachtree Road Race | 35 minutes ago
By Crystal Villarreal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

While the AJC Peachtree Road Race may be virtual this year, this didn’t stop people from participating from all across the country. The world’s largest 10k looks different than in years past with runners having until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, to complete the 6.2 mile run.

Using an app provided by Atlanta Track Club, participants are able to track their time. You can also view the full race results here. On the first and second day of the race, participants took to social media to share their race day gear and run time, and the third day was no different.

ExploreYou could win $250 in the AJC Peachtree Road Race Costume Contest

Many racers opted to complete the race on Thanksgiving Day but quite a few runners completed their race on Saturday. Some participants wore their official AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt while others ran the race in costume, a tradition for many.

ExploreAJC Peachtree Road Race 2020

If you ran your 10k in costume, don’t forget to enter our costume contest here for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card. If you didn’t run this year, you can still vote for your favorite costume and enter to win a $100 Visa gift card. You can find more information about the costume contest here.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.