AJC Peachtree Road Race 2020: Day 3 of the virtual 10k

While the AJC Peachtree Road Race may be virtual this year, this didn’t stop people from participating from all across the country. The world’s largest 10k looks different than in years past with runners having until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, to complete the 6.2 mile run.
Using an app provided by Atlanta Track Club, participants are able to track their time. You can also view the full race results here. On the first and second day of the race, participants took to social media to share their race day gear and run time, and the third day was no different.
I just completed the 2020 Virtual @ATLtrackclub #ajcprr 10K. I brought along my #hamradio because I’m usually helping with race coms too 🏃🏻♂️ @AFCEMA @GaAUXCOMM @GeorgiaARRL @ARRL_ARES pic.twitter.com/QMPsh4jhVS— Joe Domaleski, KI4ASK (@joedom) November 28, 2020
Congratulations to DFC’s Wey Walker, Mary Ann Walker and Coach Vail on successfully completing the 2020 Virtual Running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race today! So much fun and well done #usafencing #fencing #ajcprr #peachtreeroadrace pic.twitter.com/KO4O1ZBxZK— Club Cat (@EpeeClubCat) November 28, 2020
My first, fastest {by default} & hopefully final VIRTUAL 10k ☑️ #ajcprr @ajcprr @ATLtrackclub pic.twitter.com/DeFGJP9Kzj— Alissa Palladino RDN (@alissapalladino) November 28, 2020
Finished our first AJC Road race! #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/xsgChamlf3— RealestateRussell (@RealestateRuss1) November 28, 2020
A little late, but had a great #ajcprr on Thursday with @DrMoGranger ! pic.twitter.com/rRdJvKn3gM— Dr. RodriguezJohnson (@dr_rodjohnson) November 28, 2020
Finished my Virtual Peachtree Road Race from Fort Drum, NY #ajcprr #peachtreeroadrace pic.twitter.com/KSx3ljP3W5— Sharky (@Sharky_ATL) November 28, 2020
Many racers opted to complete the race on Thanksgiving Day but quite a few runners completed their race on Saturday. Some participants wore their official AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt while others ran the race in costume, a tradition for many.
Many racers opted to complete the race on Thanksgiving Day but quite a few runners completed their race on Saturday. Some participants wore their official AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt while others ran the race in costume, a tradition for many.