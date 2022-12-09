2023 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest announced

The Atlanta Track Club announced the 2023 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest on Friday. The club is now taking submissions for the contest; artists will have until February 10, 2023 to submit up to three designs for consideration as next year’s official race T-shirt.
Submission’s can be made here.
“The T-shirt design contest is part of what makes the Peachtree such a special event,” Rich Kenah, race director and CEO of Atlanta Track Club, said in a press release. “The race is truly for everyone and nothing tells that story more than a finisher’s shirt designed by a local artist and chosen by the runners and walkers.”
After all the submissions have been received, a panel consisting of the Atlanta Track Club, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta running and walking community will select five entries to put to a vote. The public will have the month of March to vote for their favorite of the five finalists and ultimately crown the winning design. The online pole will be available on ajc.com/Peachtree, where you’ll find all of our coverage of the event.
Artists will be judged on a number of criteria, including “limiting the number of colors, embodying the history of the event and consideration for how the design will print on technical fabric.”
The winner will remain a secret until July 4, 2023, when it will be revealed as the first runners pass the finish line of the “world’s largest 10k”. The winning artist will be awarded $1,000 and see their design become a part of Atlanta history.
The 54th running of the 2023 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race will be held on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The race will begin at Lenox Square and finish at Piedmont Park. Registration for the race will open to Atlanta Track Club members on March 1, and to non-members on March 8.
