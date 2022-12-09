2023 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest announced

After all the submissions have been received, a panel consisting of the Atlanta Track Club, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta running and walking community will select five entries to put to a vote. The public will have the month of March to vote for their favorite of the five finalists and ultimately crown the winning design. The online pole will be available on ajc.com/Peachtree, where you’ll find all of our coverage of the event.

Artists will be judged on a number of criteria, including “limiting the number of colors, embodying the history of the event and consideration for how the design will print on technical fabric.”