2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed

There are lots of reasons to run The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, whether it’s the feeling of personal accomplishment or the sense of community one gets running alongside tens of thousands of fellow Atlantans. But there’s one thing that pushes all the runners to go the distance: the coveted Peachtree Road Race T-shirt.

Now, as runners cross the finish line in the 54th annual race, we’re getting our first look at the official race T-shirt, designed by Cece Page.

The design features a stylized cityscape with plenty of trees — a nod to Atlanta’s being the “City in the Forest” — along with a July 4th banner to commemorate race day.

Page, an Atlanta graphic designer, was inspired by her own time running in the city.

“I run regularly and always enjoy looking at the way Atlanta’s urban architecture blends so well with our abundance of trees and plants. There’s so many rolling hills and winding roads and Atlanta doesn’t follow a traditional grid which makes it feel like a big, patchwork neighborhood,” she explained.

A tradition since 1976, the official Peachtree T-shirt is a much-coveted item. Before then, during the first few years of the race, Atlanta Magazine reported that runners simply received 15 cents for bus fare! In 1995, Atlanta Track Club began seeking design submissions and asking the public to select their favorite.

More than 100 designs were submitted for this year’s contest. A panel of judges from Atlanta Track Club and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution narrowed them down to five before voting began. Page will receive a $1,000 prize for her design — and the satisfaction of knowing her work is now a piece of Atlanta history.

“There is only one Peachtree,” said Rich Kenah, race director of the Peachtree and CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “And there is only one shirt. Nothing matches what this race means to the city of Atlanta.”