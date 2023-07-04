Get an exclusive AJC Peachtree Road Race poster

AJC Peachtree Road Race
The poster commemorates five decades of Peachtree Road Race T-shirts

The 54th annual running of the Peachtree Road Race is now in the history books. For more than five decades, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the place for coverage of the “world’s largest 10K,” and nothing brings more excitement each year than the unveiling of the coveted Peachtree Road Race T-shirt.

Our commemorative poster features every Peachtree Road Race T-shirt from 1976 though today. It’s a perfect keepsake for Peachtree runners — and lovers of all things ATL! You can purchase the poster — or a special limited-edition plaque version — at ajc.com/prrposter.

And, for a limited time, we’ll send a complimentary poster to new subscribers who subscribe using this special link for a great deal on a digital or digital + print subscription.

ExploreComplete Coverage: 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race
