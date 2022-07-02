2022 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures

Runners will start the race in waves, starting at 7 a.m. By around 8:30, all runners will have started and APD will reopen the start area to normal traffic.

Along the race route

Once the area is secured (around 5:30 a.m.), APD will begin closing off all traffic that crosses the race route. That means no one will be able to cross Peachtree between Lenox Square and 10th Street in Midtown.

Crossing the finish line

Closures have already begun on 10th Street between Charles Allen Drive and Monroe Drive. This is the area (in front of Midtown High School) where the post-race events will take place. On Sunday, 10th Street will be closed between Piedmont and Charles Allen from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the Microsoft Peachtree Junior.

On race day, the following roads will also be closed:

10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen, 2:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia, 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree, 7:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Peachtree Place from Peachtree St. to West Peachtree, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.