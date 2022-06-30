BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court overturns McIver murder conviction
City officials: Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter set to resign

Credit: Will Peebles

Credit: Will Peebles

Savannah Morning News
By Katie Nussbaum, Savannah Morning News
11 minutes ago

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter has resigned from his post . The announcement was made Thursday afternoon.

In late May, President Joe Biden announced that Minter was among his nine nominees to the U.S. Marshals Service. Minter was hired as chief in Aug. 2018 and replaced former Chief Joseph Lumpkin.

“Team Savannah is proud of Chief Minter and proud of his nomination to serve at the federal level,” Savannah City Manager Jay Melder said in a press release.

“We are grateful for his four years of service and his steadfast leadership of our police department. Chief Minter is the definition of a professional police chief, and I thank him for his tireless service to the City of Savannah, our residents, businesses, and visitors. I wish him well in the confirmation process and in all future endeavors, and I look forward to working with him in his new capacity.”

Lack of transparency, culture of fear: Savannah Police officers rate Chief Minter's performance

Before joining the Savannah police, Minter served as police chief in Peoria, Arizona, from 2011 to May 2018. From 2008-2011, Minter was the police chief in Denton, Texas. Prior to his appointment in Denton, Minter spent 15 years with the Aurora, Colorado, Police Department, where he held several positions.

Minter was hired by former Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez under a three year contract. Minter's contract expired Aug. 31, 2021 and was not extended.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The contract had already expired by the time current Savannah City Manager Jay Melder started the job in September. Earlier this year Melder told the Savannah Morning News that the absence of a contract had no bearing on Minter's employment.

“There was no need from an HR perspective or from a legal perspective to enter into any new contract because that's simply not how employment works for people who are hired and work under my authority. So there was no need to revisit that,” Melder told the Savannah Morning News in April.

On Friday, Saudi Arai Lee, 31, was shot and killed by an SPD officer near Carver Village. On Wednesday, religious leaders called into question the training of officers in the field and called on Minter to resign.

Officer complaints 

In April 2020, 77 SPD officers filed a joint complaint with the city's Office of Human Resources "to address a series of complaints against Chief Minter and his failures to abide by both the City of Savannah's employee standards and leadership principles."

The city then conducted an investigation into the nature of those complaints through its conflict resolution program.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

That process revealed that Minter gutted the independent internal affairs process, limited training and promotional opportunities, and misled the public and media on staffing shortages.

Issues surfaced again recently after the city conducted a survey of SPD officers late last year. Nearly two-thirds, or 60.3% of the 137 Savannah police officers surveyed, said they were dissatisfied with the leadership of the command staff.

Officers also raised concerns with the level of training they received; dissatisfaction with communication and transparency from the SPD command staff and staffing. The department is nearly 100 officers short.

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KnussSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: City officials: Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter set to resign

