BREAKING: GBI to probe shooting involving Savannah police officer

No officers were injured in a shooting involving Savannah police Friday, according to the Savannah Police Department.
The GBI has been asked to investigate the shooting, which happened in a residential area near Gwinnett Street and Magazine Avenue, police said. According to media reports, police had the intersection cordoned off and at least a dozen residents from the neighborhood were gathered at the scene.
Police provided no other details about the incident, including whether any civilians or suspects were injured.
The GBI has already been asked to investigate 62 officer-involved shootings in Georgia so far this year. Friday’s shooting marks the fifth such investigation to involve the Savannah Police Department. Three of those have been fatal, according to GBI records.
Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.
The state agency has not confirmed if it has agents on the scene in Savannah on Friday.
