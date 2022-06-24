ajc logo
X

BREAKING: GBI to probe shooting involving Savannah police officer

The GBI has been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Savannah on Friday.

Credit: File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
The GBI has been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Savannah on Friday.

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

No officers were injured in a shooting involving Savannah police Friday, according to the Savannah Police Department.

The GBI has been asked to investigate the shooting, which happened in a residential area near Gwinnett Street and Magazine Avenue, police said. According to media reports, police had the intersection cordoned off and at least a dozen residents from the neighborhood were gathered at the scene.

Police provided no other details about the incident, including whether any civilians or suspects were injured.

The GBI has already been asked to investigate 62 officer-involved shootings in Georgia so far this year. Friday’s shooting marks the fifth such investigation to involve the Savannah Police Department. Three of those have been fatal, according to GBI records.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

The state agency has not confirmed if it has agents on the scene in Savannah on Friday.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
What are options for Georgia sports gamblers under current laws?3h ago
Georgia not alone: Most neighboring states also plan to ban abortions
1h ago
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
22h ago
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
1h ago
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
1h ago
Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe, Jordan Usher get pro opportunities
7h ago
The Latest
Police: Man shot by maintenance worker in parking deck of Buckhead apartments
4m ago
DNR: Agents pause search for man in Lake Lanier to catch alleged boat thief
12m ago
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
4h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top