Self-Driving Shuttle Resumes in Cumberland

According to Menefee, the shuttle had 4,450 total riders during its first phase from July 2023 through March 2024.

Over nine months of operation, that would average out to just over 120 riders a week, or about 25 riders daily (the shuttle operates five days a week).

As part of the program, the Hopper operated on two routes and will do so again going forward.

The blue route runs back and forth on the pedestrian bridge which spans Interstate 285, connecting the Cobb Galleria Centre to the Battery Atlanta. The green route runs on a loop around the Galleria office park, stopping at the Galleria, the Renaissance Waverly Hotel and the office towers that line Galleria Parkway.

The green route will be changing slightly in the second phase, but Menefee wants to get the bridge route up and running as soon as possible, as it will remain the same as in the first phase.

The shuttle ran five days a week in phase one and will do the same in phase two, Menefee said, adding that the Hopper will operate during all Atlanta Braves home games upon its return and during major events at the Galleria Centre.

The CID’s ultimate aim is to have eight to 10 autonomous shuttles operating along the Cumberland Sweep, a three-plus mile corridor aimed at connecting the Cumberland area through alternatives to cars like shuttles, plus walking and biking paths.

The board approved $19,000 for a grant application in which the CID is seeking $2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to expand the scope of the Hopper program around the area of the proposed Cumberland Sweep.

Also at its meeting Thursday, the board approved $58,000 for a study led by consultant Kimley-Horn examining the south pedestrian bridge which spans Cobb Parkway, connecting Cumberland Mall to the Galleria.

The CID intends to improve the bridge instead of replacing it. The study will offer an assessment for what improvements the CID might make to the bridge, including aesthetic enhancements, explained Megan Will, the CID’s projects and planning director.

Paces Mill Palisades

In other business, the CID board also approved $195,000 for a communications campaign related to its planned rehabilitation of the Paces Mill Palisades unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Adam Ross, the CID’s spokesman and government affairs director, said the campaign, which he has dubbed “New Day Palisades,” will educate the public about the project through signs at the park, web and social media promotion and events celebrating the project.

“We want to make sure that we educate people on what we’re doing out there, how we’re making it better and what our goals and timeline are,” Ross said.

The planned $11.8 million rehabilitation will involve a full rebuild of the park, the most popular of the CRNRA’s 15 units, with more than 270,000 annual visitors.

The CID will build a new visitor center, pavilion, river overlook areas, steps into the river and an updated parking lot.

There will be lots of heavy lifting from different stakeholders for the project, including philanthropic donors, Menefee said.

Menefee noted Congress has appropriated $2 million for the project over the last two years.

The first phase is budgeted at $5.3 million, and with the $2 million from Congress, in addition to $3.3 million the CID has budgeted, construction can move forward, Menefee said.

She added that construction will likely close the park from Labor Day to Memorial Day of next year.

“We’re really thrilled and greatly appreciate their support,” Menefee said of members of Congress who supported the allocation.