Free self-driving bus will shuttle visitors around Cumberland destinations

A new self-driving electric shuttle is now available in the Cumberland area for Atlanta Braves fans, employees of nearby businesses, and others visiting the major destinations in the district.

The Cumberland Community Improvement District officials on Tuesday unveiled the Cumberland Hopper, an autonomous vehicle they are piloting for the next eight months in partnership with Beep, an autonomous transport company.

“Cumberland has transformed into a bustling community and entertainment destination,” said Kim Menefee, the CID’s executive director. “The need for alternative transportation modes is evident, and this project supports the CID’s vision to reimagine how people move and get around the district.”

The self-driving shuttle is a first in Cobb County and is free for anyone who would like to use it during the pilot program. It will operate along the pedestrian bridge over I-285 between the Cobb Galleria and The Battery during evening events like Braves games. It will also operate on some some work days, circling through the Galleria business park for employees and visitors.

The CID invested $400,000 in the Cumberland Hopper pilot program.

Credit: Cumberland CID Credit: Cumberland CID

The self-driving vehicle can carry up to eight people, and it uses sensors and GPS to navigate along a predetermined route. It rides at about 10 to 15 miles per hour and has an attendant inside to ensure rider safety. The attendant can also manually take over the shuttle’s operations using a controller, if needed.

During the pilot program, officials will use the shuttle to gather information and rider feedback to incorporate an autonomous vehicle into the Cumberland Sweep, the planned multi-use path project currently in the works.

“The intent of the pilot program is to feed into that development and help us learn what the technology can do and to really get the rider experience,” Menefee said.

Credit: Katelyn Myrick Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Plans for the Cumberland Sweep project include a three-mile, multi-modal pathway with a shuttle, designated bike lanes and a walkway that will circle through The Battery, Truist Park, the Cobb Galleria, the Cobb Performing Arts Center, Cumberland Mall and other major destinations in the area. Officials pitched it to the community as Cobb County’s version of the Atlanta Beltline.

The aim is to increase connectivity in the Cumberland region, a thriving business district home to major companies and entertainment destinations that are split apart by the major highways that intersect in the area.

The Cumberland CID is a special tax district for commercial property owners who agree to pay an additional tax that goes toward public infrastructure and other projects in the Cobb Parkway corridor near the intersection of I-75 and I-285. Its board consists of major business leaders in the area who decide how to best use funds on infrastructure projects for the district.

The overall cost of the Cumberland Sweep project is currently estimated at $100 million, and the first phase is set to begin construction in 2027, Menefee said.

Credit: Katelyn Myrick Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Through partnerships with Cobb County, the Atlanta Regional Commission, the state Department of Transportation and Beep, the Cumberland CID’s vision for more connectedness in the region is one step closer to coming to fruition with the Cumberland Hopper pilot program, Menefee said.

Self-driving shuttles are a new way some cities are looking to improve mobility and decrease reliance on cars. Peachtree Corners in Gwinnett County began using autonomous shuttles in 2019 as part of its “living laboratory” designed to test self-driving vehicles and other cutting-edge technology.

Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said self-driving vehicles like the Cumberland Hopper routinely come up in conversations about improving mobility and transit options in the county.

“Today, we can at least provide a tangible example of what an autonomous vehicle can look like here in Cobb County, and not just for our residents but also for our visitors,” Cupid said.

To learn more about the Cumberland Hopper’s operations and schedule or to provide feedback, go to cumberlandsweep.org.