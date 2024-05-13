Macon’s amphitheater has a special new addition: a ‘Peace Pole’

What exactly is a Peace Pole? It’s an internationally-recognized symbol of the hopes and dreams of the entire human family, standing vigil in silent prayer for peace on earth. Each Peace Pole bears the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in different languages on each of its four or six sides. There are over 250,000 Peace Poles worldwide dedicated as monuments to peace, according to the Peace Pole Project website.

Stephanie Folsom, Macon Rotary Club president, said the pole stands as a symbol of peace in Macon.

“The Atrium Health Amphitheater will welcome visitors from all over the country, and all over the world, to our community,” she said. “The Macon Rotary Club is honored to be able to gift this symbol of peace that beautifully represents Macon-Bibb County culture and commitment to the arts.”

Folsom said District Governor Flelix Smith promoted and asked for each club to consider installing a peace pole within their community.

The Peace Pole project was led by Rotarian Julie Wilkerson, of Macon Arts Alliance, and was built and installed by Andrew Eck, Macon Rotary Club member and owner of Georgia Artisan. The Peace Pole was dedicated outside the West Gate of the amphitheater where it stands.

The pole is about 8 feet tall, with each side about 9 inches wide, and includes the languages of English, Japanese, Muscogee and Braille. Four artists were commissioned to complete the project, with each one completing a side.

Oklahoma based Muscogee artist Hotvlkuce Harjo - Muscogee side

Macon graphic design and mural artist Erin Hawkins - Japanese side

Macon muralist Kevin Lewis - English side

Macon mosaic and tile artist Rudy Mendes - Braille side

A plaque at the bottom of the Peace Pole includes the following inscription:

Dedicated May 6, 2024

Rotary Club of Macon

Of the things we think, say or do:

Is it the truth?

Is it fair to all concerned?

Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

May Peace Prevail on Earth

The Peace Pole was dedicated during the Macon Rotary Club annual spring picnic, which was held at the Atrium Health Amphitheater.

Folsom said artists and their work on the Peace Pole represent Macon’s connections with the Muscogee - Ocmulgee Mounds, Japan - Cherry Blossom, and Georgia Academy for the Blind.

The new Peace Pole sits at Macon’s most prominent new attraction. The new venue is one of the two largest of its kind in the state. It is the most ambitious entertainment hall to be built in Middle Georgia since 1968, when the Macon Coliseum opened and its first singing act was James Brown.

