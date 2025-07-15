Medals for Milan-Cortina Olympics represent 'two halves coming together'

VENICE (AP) — The Milan-Cortina Olympics are the first games with two host cities in the name. So the medals for the upcoming Winter Games represent "two halves coming together."

Organizers for the next Olympics and Paralympics unveiled the medals for the games at a ceremony alongside the Grand Canal in Venice on Tuesday.

They are described as “a graphic abstraction capturing the union of two halves in perpetual motion” and “two unique halves coming together to create a bold, unified statement.”