BreakingNews
New details: Financial rescue planned for Grady Health System
ajc logo
X

Lawrenceville festival celebrates immigrant stories, food and culture

A young festivalgoer holds up the Moroccan flag during the flag parade at the "Around the World in the DTL" in Lawrenceville, Ga. September 9, 2022. (Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia)

Combined ShapeCaption
A young festivalgoer holds up the Moroccan flag during the flag parade at the "Around the World in the DTL" in Lawrenceville, Ga. September 9, 2022. (Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia)

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Kendra A. Ransum, Fresh Take Georgia
1 hour ago

This story was originally published by Fresh Take Georgia.

Rows of colorful tents and food trucks lined the Lawrenceville Lawn and the air was filled with rich cooking smells and songs in many languages as the city celebrated its second annual Around the World in the DTL festival last weekend.

The event, modeled on night markets from around the world, attracted thousands of people who came to shop, eat and watch performances representing Georgia’s many immigrant communities.

For Sofia Le, owner of Chè Quán Cô Sáu, the festival is an opportunity to introduce traditional Vietnamese desserts, which are lesser known to the public than the savory soups and noodles that have become popular at many Vietnamese restaurants.

“We want to introduce this type of dessert to everyone and, at the same time, we want people to come here and think about their childhood and remember Vietnam,” she said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Sofia Le, owner of Chè (Quán Cô Sáu), poses with her best friend, Cam Le in front of their tent in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2022. Sofia does not have her own shop, but night markets like “Around in the World in the DTL” allow her to gain experience in having a business. (Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia)

Credit: Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia

Sofia Le, owner of Chè (Quán Cô Sáu), poses with her best friend, Cam Le in front of their tent in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2022. Sofia does not have her own shop, but night markets like “Around in the World in the DTL” allow her to gain experience in having a business. (Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia)

Credit: Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia

Combined ShapeCaption
Sofia Le, owner of Chè (Quán Cô Sáu), poses with her best friend, Cam Le in front of their tent in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2022. Sofia does not have her own shop, but night markets like “Around in the World in the DTL” allow her to gain experience in having a business. (Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia)

Credit: Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia

Credit: Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia

Part of what motivates Le to share authentic Vietnamese dessert comes from her own immigration experience, she said.

Le was born in Dầu Tiếng, a rural township in southern Vietnam, and moved to the United States. in 1995, when she was 13. Her family’s immigration was facilitated by her father’s military service during the war, which is estimated to have killed as many as 3 million people, many of them civilians.

Despite her initial struggles with moving to a new country and learning English, Le said she found the U.S. to be a land of opportunity. She views her participation in the festival as an opportunity to help fellow immigrants relive happy memories from their homeland through food.

ExploreInternational festival returns to Lawrenceville larger than last year

“They’re homesick and they miss the food, the environment, the culture and the taste,” Le said. “When you eat something you’re so used to when you were little, it brings back a lot of good memories.”

Almost all of the vendors were small businesses local to the metro Atlanta area. Many, like Le, don’t have a brick-and-mortar establishment and operate solely out of food trucks or popup tents.

“We’re trying to elevate these underrepresented groups while also supporting small businesses because all our vendors are small businesses,” said Jeff Kuo, president of the Atlanta International Night Market, which holds regular events throughout the metro area and organized the festival with the city of Lawrenceville.

Combined ShapeCaption
A stilt walker leads a parade of flag-bearers for the opening of “Around the World in the DTL” in Lawrenceville, Ga. September 9, 2022.. Volunteers from the audience held up flags of several countries from all over the world. (Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia)

Credit: Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia

A stilt walker leads a parade of flag-bearers for the opening of “Around the World in the DTL” in Lawrenceville, Ga. September 9, 2022.. Volunteers from the audience held up flags of several countries from all over the world. (Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia)

Credit: Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia

Combined ShapeCaption
A stilt walker leads a parade of flag-bearers for the opening of “Around the World in the DTL” in Lawrenceville, Ga. September 9, 2022.. Volunteers from the audience held up flags of several countries from all over the world. (Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia)

Credit: Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia

Credit: Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia

“We help them start up,” he said of the small vendors. “We provide a lot of coaching, a lot of training, a lot of administrative functions and so we allow them to build their businesses.”

Aside from vendors, the festival also featured dance and music performances drawing on cultures from around the world.

Dawn Mahealani Douglas of Mahealani’s Polynesian Entertainment said she uses dance to express her heritage and share her culture with others.

“There aren’t many Polynesians in this part of the country, and my group is likely the only authentic group in Georgia,” Douglas said. “We like for people to see an authentic presentation, learn and have fun!”

Combined ShapeCaption
Dawn Mahealani Douglas, owner of Mahealani’s Polynesian Entertainment, demonstrates Polynesian dance moves as audience members follow along in Lawrenceville, Ga. September 9, 2022. Douglas said that in Polynesia, performers lets people watch their dances before inviting them to join in. (Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia)

Credit: Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia

Dawn Mahealani Douglas, owner of Mahealani’s Polynesian Entertainment, demonstrates Polynesian dance moves as audience members follow along in Lawrenceville, Ga. September 9, 2022. Douglas said that in Polynesia, performers lets people watch their dances before inviting them to join in. (Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia)

Credit: Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia

Combined ShapeCaption
Dawn Mahealani Douglas, owner of Mahealani’s Polynesian Entertainment, demonstrates Polynesian dance moves as audience members follow along in Lawrenceville, Ga. September 9, 2022. Douglas said that in Polynesia, performers lets people watch their dances before inviting them to join in. (Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia)

Credit: Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia

Credit: Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia

Douglas demonstrated several Polynesian dances, including a traditional drum dance called ōte’a. To wrap up her performance, she invited several members from the audience to join her in the dance.

Visitors wandered the grounds sampling different cuisines and taking in the entertainment, despite sporadic showers.

“I grew up around here, and I feel like this is a celebration of what our community is,” said Olivia Varnston, an operations manager at a nonprofit. “This is who we are. I’m very happy this is happening.”

ajc.com

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partners at Fresh Take Georgia, a nonprofit digital news service at the Center for Sustainable Journalism at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. Visit them at freshtakegeorgia.org.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Kendra A. Ransum, Fresh Take Georgia
Editors' Picks
Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) drives to the basket defended by Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) in the second half of a preseason game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (Nikki Boertman/AP)

Credit: Nikki Boertman

Hawks sign guard Jarrett Culver to two-way contract1h ago
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
8h ago
September 12, 2022 Atlanta: A memorial of two patrol cars parked with flowers and notes affixed against a backdrop of flags were lowered to half-staff at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Center on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 located at 1825 County Services Parkway in Marietta served as a reminder of the tragedy last week of two Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Slain Cobb County deputies remembered as heroes
2h ago
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' campaign has rolled out a round of 15-second and 30-second ads targeting voters who visit online betting sites and webpages linked to the University of Georgia’s top-ranked team. She supports legalizing casino gambling and sports betting to expand the HOPE scholarship and finance a needs-based higher education program. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Stacey Abrams launches football-themed call to legalize sports betting
10h ago
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' campaign has rolled out a round of 15-second and 30-second ads targeting voters who visit online betting sites and webpages linked to the University of Georgia’s top-ranked team. She supports legalizing casino gambling and sports betting to expand the HOPE scholarship and finance a needs-based higher education program. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Stacey Abrams launches football-themed call to legalize sports betting
10h ago
Bryan Keith Schmitt

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
1h ago
The Latest
A celebration of Georgia’s diverse immigrant communities will take place in Lawrenceville this weekend with the return of Around the World in the DTL. (Courtesy of the City of Lawrenceville)

Credit: Courtesy of the City of Lawrenceville

International festival returns to Lawrenceville larger than last year
Columbus woman thanks man for saving her life in viral Facebook post
‘Estamos Aquí’ campaign aims to spotlight Latino stories ahead of midterms
Featured
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
Live updates: King and siblings stand vigil to honor queen
11m ago
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top