Lawrenceville festival celebrates immigrant stories, food and culture

Sofia Le, owner of Chè (Quán Cô Sáu), poses with her best friend, Cam Le in front of their tent in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2022. Sofia does not have her own shop, but night markets like "Around in the World in the DTL" allow her to gain experience in having a business. (Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia)

Part of what motivates Le to share authentic Vietnamese dessert comes from her own immigration experience, she said.

Le was born in Dầu Tiếng, a rural township in southern Vietnam, and moved to the United States. in 1995, when she was 13. Her family’s immigration was facilitated by her father’s military service during the war, which is estimated to have killed as many as 3 million people, many of them civilians.

Despite her initial struggles with moving to a new country and learning English, Le said she found the U.S. to be a land of opportunity. She views her participation in the festival as an opportunity to help fellow immigrants relive happy memories from their homeland through food.

“They’re homesick and they miss the food, the environment, the culture and the taste,” Le said. “When you eat something you’re so used to when you were little, it brings back a lot of good memories.”

Almost all of the vendors were small businesses local to the metro Atlanta area. Many, like Le, don’t have a brick-and-mortar establishment and operate solely out of food trucks or popup tents.

“We’re trying to elevate these underrepresented groups while also supporting small businesses because all our vendors are small businesses,” said Jeff Kuo, president of the Atlanta International Night Market, which holds regular events throughout the metro area and organized the festival with the city of Lawrenceville.

A stilt walker leads a parade of flag-bearers for the opening of "Around the World in the DTL" in Lawrenceville, Ga. September 9, 2022.. Volunteers from the audience held up flags of several countries from all over the world. (Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia)

“We help them start up,” he said of the small vendors. “We provide a lot of coaching, a lot of training, a lot of administrative functions and so we allow them to build their businesses.”

Aside from vendors, the festival also featured dance and music performances drawing on cultures from around the world.

Dawn Mahealani Douglas of Mahealani’s Polynesian Entertainment said she uses dance to express her heritage and share her culture with others.

“There aren’t many Polynesians in this part of the country, and my group is likely the only authentic group in Georgia,” Douglas said. “We like for people to see an authentic presentation, learn and have fun!”

Dawn Mahealani Douglas, owner of Mahealani's Polynesian Entertainment, demonstrates Polynesian dance moves as audience members follow along in Lawrenceville, Ga. September 9, 2022. Douglas said that in Polynesia, performers lets people watch their dances before inviting them to join in. (Kendra A. Ransum/Fresh Take Georgia)

Douglas demonstrated several Polynesian dances, including a traditional drum dance called ōte’a. To wrap up her performance, she invited several members from the audience to join her in the dance.

Visitors wandered the grounds sampling different cuisines and taking in the entertainment, despite sporadic showers.

“I grew up around here, and I feel like this is a celebration of what our community is,” said Olivia Varnston, an operations manager at a nonprofit. “This is who we are. I’m very happy this is happening.”

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partners at Fresh Take Georgia, a nonprofit digital news service at the Center for Sustainable Journalism at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. Visit them at freshtakegeorgia.org.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.