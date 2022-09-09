ajc logo
International festival returns to Lawrenceville larger than last year

A celebration of Georgia’s diverse immigrant communities will take place in Lawrenceville this weekend with the return of Around the World in the DTL. (Courtesy of the City of Lawrenceville)

A celebration of Georgia's diverse immigrant communities will take place in Lawrenceville this weekend with the return of Around the World in the DTL. (Courtesy of the City of Lawrenceville)

By Kendra Ransum, Fresh Take Georgia
1 hour ago

This story was originally published by Fresh Take Georgia.

A celebration of Georgia’s diverse immigrant communities will take place in Lawrenceville this weekend with the return of Around the World in the DTL, a two-day festival of food and performances.

The festival, now in its second year, is free to enter on the Lawrenceville Lawn from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event is modeled on night markets from around the world, said Jeff Kuo, president of the Atlanta International Night Market, the nonprofit organizing the event in collaboration with the city of Lawrenceville.

Credit: Courtesy Atlanta International Night Market

“It’s a lot of fun, but the primary purpose is to showcase the various cultures found within the metro Atlanta area to the broader community,” Kuo said. “By sharing those cultures, we hope to promote a more inclusive community.”

The festival will feature over 50 vendors and performers representing various cultures from Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Mediterranean and beyond — nearly double the number that participated last year. Friday’s celebration will kick off with a performance by Gloria’s Miami Sound, a tribute to Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan.

“We basically hit capacity for the space we have in Lawrenceville, which is a good thing,” Kuo said. “It shows there’s a desire for this sort of thing.”

Akilah Thomas has roots in Barbados and is looking forward to selling her Gitts Bajan Pepper Sauce at the festival.

“The most rewarding part is that you’re able to reach many different cultures in one setting,” she said.

Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said in a statement that the city was proud to host the event for another year.

“Lawrenceville City Council and staff value the ability to provide free and educational events for the community to enjoy,” the mayor said.

