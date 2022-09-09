International festival returns to Lawrenceville larger than last year

The festival will feature over 50 vendors and performers representing various cultures from Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Mediterranean and beyond — nearly double the number that participated last year. Friday’s celebration will kick off with a performance by Gloria’s Miami Sound, a tribute to Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan.

“We basically hit capacity for the space we have in Lawrenceville, which is a good thing,” Kuo said. “It shows there’s a desire for this sort of thing.”

Akilah Thomas has roots in Barbados and is looking forward to selling her Gitts Bajan Pepper Sauce at the festival.

“The most rewarding part is that you’re able to reach many different cultures in one setting,” she said.

Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said in a statement that the city was proud to host the event for another year.

“Lawrenceville City Council and staff value the ability to provide free and educational events for the community to enjoy,” the mayor said.

