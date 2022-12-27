Heroic father dies after saving son in Bostwick house fire

As firefighters from Morgan and Oconee counties arrived on scene to battle the raging fire, which caused a total loss of the Bostwick residence on Highway 83, they were made aware that Thomas Hawk had run into the house and never came back out.

Once the flames were extinguished enough for firefighters to enter the house, Thomas Hawk was found deceased in the hallway right outside of his son’s bedroom door.

Based upon Thomas Hawk’s injuries, Chief Stone believes that it is likely that “smoke and heat inhalation” killed him before any flames reached him. However, due to burns on his hands, fire officials believe Thomas Hawk made the incredibly brave decision to run through the overpowering flames, holding his hands over his face for protection as he desperately tried to reach his son.

Thomas Hawk leaves behind his beloved wife Amanda Hawk, his daughter Mackenzie Hawk, and Eric Hawk, who is currently in an induced coma at an Augusta burn unit as he recovers from smoke inhalation due to the fire.

Amanda and Mackenzie Hawk were out Christmas shopping at the time of the fire, just a day after the family celebrated Amanda’s 40th birthday.

“I am at a loss for words...I need to wake up from this horrible nightmare,” Amanda Hawk wrote on Facebook, announcing Thomas Hawk’s death. “My husband left this world a hero…Thomas Hawk will forever be my best friend, but now I call him my hero because he was trying to get to Eric.”

Amanda is asking the community to pray for her son Eric as he recovers and her daughter Mackenzie, who is a Morgan County High School (MCHS) senior, and is grief stricken over the loss of her father and home.

“She is devastated and is taking it hard,” wrote Amanda. “Anyone that knows her knows how much of a Daddy’s girl she is. Honestly, all I need right now is prayers for healing for Eric and prayers for comfort for Mackenzie.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. As of press time on Sunday, Dec. 18, 94 donations have poured in, raising $16,965 dollars for the family. One anonymous donor contributed $5,000 to the fund for the Hawk family. The Hawk family not only lost Thomas Hawk, but their entire home and all of their material possessions during Friday’s fire.

To donate to the Hawk Family, visit: www.gofund.me/aaad62e7.

The local community has rallied around Hawk family, sharing fond memories of Thomas, who was active in the school’s archery program and an avid football fan.

“The Hawk family is mourning the sudden and devastating loss of husband and father Thomas Hawk. His wife, Amanda and two children, Mackenzie and Eric are in need of all contributions monetary, material and spiritual,” wrote Leigh Matthews, who set up the GoFundMe account for the Hawk family.

“Thomas was a ‘family man’ who loved his family dearly. He was the 4-H Archery Coach for Morgan County. Our family met him through the 4-H Archery Program. Upon meeting him for the first time, it was like talking with an old friend. Thomas enjoyed coaching the youth in archery and spending time with them. He was always ‘living another day in paradise,’ and loved cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs. While he was a ‘family man,’ Thomas also was a best friend to everyone. He always offered to help anyone and everyone. Thomas will be missed by all that knew him.”

“Thomas Hawk loved fiercely. He loved his family, coaching archery and his Georgia Bulldogs,” wrote Brandie Anderson on Facebook, a friend of the Hawk family. “He gave the ultimate sacrifice a parent can give trying to save his son from their burning home. He is a hero and our hearts are forever broken. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and the MOCO archery community.”

According to Chief Stone, fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire but will be investigating the case this week.

“We believe the fire began somewhere in the right backside of the house but we do not know how as of yet,” said Stone, who pointed out the back right side of the house is where the kitchen, laundry room, main breaker and wood burning stove were all located. “It could be any of those or none of them, we just don’t know yet.”

Stone, who also knew the family personally, expressed sorrow over the loss of Thomas Hawk.

“This is a terrible time of year,” said Stone, who noted fires are more common when the weather grows colder. “It’s times like these we see the good and bad in living in a small community like Morgan County. The unfortunate part of being in a small community is we often know the people who suffer a tragic loss. However, in the same token, we are all friends and family in the community to help each other through these tragic events.”

